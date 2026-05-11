Aviation News

FAA Adds Certified Part 135 Operators To Safe Air Charter Website

Website allows passengers and brokers to verify legal charter services.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Safe Air Charter website
FAA Safe Air Charter website
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA updated its Safe Air Charter website to include a searchable list of certificated Part 135 operators.
  • This new resource allows passengers and brokers to verify if a charter company is legally authorized, helping them avoid unauthorized "gray charter" operations.
  • The initiative aims to enhance safety by ensuring travelers use operators that comply with Part 135's stricter regulatory standards for pilot training, maintenance, and oversight.
  • This update is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal charter flights, addressing warnings about the risks of uncertified operations amid the growing private aviation market.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) updated its Safe Air Charter website to include a searchable list of certificated Part 135 operators, giving passengers and brokers a direct way to verify whether a charter company is legally authorized to conduct commercial flights.

The FAA said the updated resource is intended to help travelers avoid unauthorized operators and confirm whether both an aircraft and company are approved for charter service.

The update comes as regulators continue efforts to crack down on illegal charter operations, often referred to as “gray charter.” These flights occur when aircraft are operated for compensation without holding a Part 135 certificate. In some cases, operators advertise charter services while conducting flights under Part 91 rules, which are intended for private, non-commercial operations and carry fewer regulatory requirements.

Unlike Part 91 operations, Part 135 charter operators must comply with more stringent FAA oversight, including enhanced pilot training standards, structured maintenance programs, duty-time limitations, and ongoing operational surveillance.

The website expansion comes amid continued growth in charter and fractional ownership across North America. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global air charter industry was valued at approximately $46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach nearly $80 billion by 2032, reflecting steady annual growth of about 6–7 percent.

As demand for private aviation rises, regulators and industry groups including the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and Air Charter Association have stepped up warnings about the risks of unauthorized charter operations. Officials caution that passengers may unknowingly fly on aircraft that do not meet the safety and oversight standards required under FAA Part 135 certification.

The FAA said the enhanced database is part of a broader effort to improve public access to verified operator information and strengthen awareness of legal charter requirements across the industry.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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