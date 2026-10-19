FAA Proposes Inspections for 980 Airbus Helicopters

The FAA is proposing mandatory inspections of nearly 1,000 Airbus helicopters following the discovery of a problem that could cause a main rotor servo-control connection to separate in flight. The issue involves a lock washer that can lose its ability to maintain proper tightening torque because of paint or protective coating on its surface. The proposal, published Monday, covers several variants of the AS350, AS355 and EC130 helicopter families.

The affected models include aircraft commonly used for firefighting, law enforcement, sightseeing and emergency medical services. The AS350B3, also marketed as the H125, belongs to Airbus’ long-running AStar family, while the EC130 includes the H130, a popular platform for passenger transport and air-medical operations. Airbus issued service bulletins addressing the problem in April, and European regulators made inspections mandatory in July.

Similar Problems on Other Models

The latest proposal follows earlier concerns involving main rotor servo-control connections on Airbus Dauphin and EC155 helicopters. In 2025, the FAA ordered inspections after two reports of lost tightening torque, including one case in which the affected connection separated.

Subsequent investigations identified paint on a lock washer as the underlying cause, prompting European regulators to expand inspection requirements. The latest action brings additional Airbus models under similar scrutiny.

Potential Repairs and Costs

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in the disconnection of the upper ball bearing end from the MR servo-control and loss of control of a helicopter,” the FAA stated.

The proposed inspections would cover all three main rotor servo-controls, followed by additional checks after affected components are removed and reinstalled. Depending on the findings, operators could face repairs ranging from cleaning threads to replacing entire servo-control assemblies.

The FAA estimates initial inspection and reporting costs at $360 per helicopter, although replacing a complete servo-control could cost as much as $54,640. The agency has not determined how many aircraft might require replacement components. According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s July directive, Airbus is pursuing a design change intended to eliminate the coating issue. Both agencies consider the current inspection requirements interim measures, and the FAA is accepting public comments through Dec. 3.