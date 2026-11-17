Jeppesen ForeFlight and Archer Aviation announced a partnership Tuesday to develop real-time air traffic control transcription capabilities for ForeFlight Mobile. According to the companies’ announcement, the proposed feature would use Archer’s ZEE artificial intelligence model to display ATC transmissions as text on an iPad. The integration is currently in the initial testing phase.

How the System Would Work

Archer said its ZEE model was trained using more than 100,000 hours of actual ATC communications. The system is designed to process radio transmissions directly on the iPad without requiring an internet connection. ForeFlight is currently evaluating the model using recorded radio communications. The companies have not specified how cockpit audio would reach the device or which iPad models would be supported.

Other cockpit communication tools already offer audio recording and playback capabilities. Lightspeed Aviation’s FlightLink app, for example, allows pilots using compatible headsets to record and replay radio transmissions. The proposed ForeFlight feature would go further, generating a written record of the communications within the electronic flight bag application.

Aviation Speech Recognition

Similar technology has also been the subject of academic research. In August 2025, Embry-Riddle researchers reported developing an aviation-specific speech recognition system after finding that conventional transcription models struggled with radio communications. The researchers reduced the word error rate from approximately 80% to less than 15% after modifying an existing model. That research was conducted separately from Archer’s ZEE development.

The announcement follows other AI developments at Jeppesen ForeFlight, including the introduction of tools for airline operations and AI-generated NOTAM summaries. The companies have not released accuracy figures for the proposed ATC transcription feature or announced pricing and availability. Additional information is expected in early 2027.