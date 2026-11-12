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Former NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen Passes

Longtime general aviation advocate died five days after announcing his retirement.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Former NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen Dies
Ed Bolen speaks at the 2018 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. [Credit: NBAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Ed Bolen, the long-serving president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) for over 22 years, passed away Wednesday following a battle with cancer, having retired just days prior.
  • Bolen's extensive career in aviation leadership also included heading the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and instrumental roles in shaping policy, such as helping secure the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994.
  • He was a key advocate for business aviation interests in major policy debates, influencing legislation like the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, and chaired the FAA's Management Advisory Council.
  • Widely respected, Bolen was inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame the day before his death and was highly praised by various aviation organizations for his leadership, collaboration, and advocacy for the entire general aviation community.
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Ed Bolen, who led the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) for more than 22 years, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer, the association announced. Bolen had retired Nov. 6 after undergoing cancer treatment that prompted him to take a medical leave earlier this year. He had served as NBAA’s president and CEO since 2004.

Career in Aviation

Before joining NBAA, Bolen led the General Aviation Manufacturers Association from 1996 to 2004. A Kansas native and private pilot, he previously worked as legislative director for U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum and helped secure passage of the General Aviation Revitalization Act of 1994. He also chaired the FAA’s Management Advisory Council from 2000 to 2004 and served on the Commission on the Future of the U.S. Aerospace Industry.

During his tenure at NBAA, Bolen represented business aviation interests in policy debates involving airport access, air traffic control modernization, user fees and ATC privatization. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves credited Bolen’s involvement in developing the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. Bolen was also inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame on Tuesday, one day before his death. Family members and NBAA representatives attended the ceremony on his behalf.

Aviation Community Responds

“Ed was not just our colleague – he was a friend and a mentor to many of us,” NBAA Acting CEO Dan Hubbard said in a statement Wednesday. “He accomplished so much, and did so with grace and humility.”

The National Air Transportation Association also issued a statement following Bolen’s death. NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna cited the organizations’ decades of collaboration on aviation policy and Bolen’s role in bringing industry groups together.

“Ed was a dear friend to me and a valued friend to our association,” Castagna said in NATA’s Wednesday statement. “His wisdom, warmth, and genuine interest in others made every conversation meaningful and every collaboration better.”

AOPA also issued a statement Thursday, noting Bolen’s advocacy on issues affecting the broader general aviation community.

“He led NBAA, but he never lost sight of the pilot flying a Cessna 172 on a Saturday morning,” AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl said in a statement Thursday. “When AOPA needed a partner, Ed was always there, and our members are better off for the fights he took on with us.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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