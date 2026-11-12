Joby, Archer Push Initial Passenger Operations to 2027

Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are now targeting 2027 for initial U.S. passenger operations aboard their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, according to updates provided during their third-quarter earnings calls. Both companies previously anticipated carrying passengers sooner. Joby had outlined plans to begin passenger operations before the end of 2026 under the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The revised timelines depend on additional flight testing and regulatory approvals.

Joby’s Certification Timeline

According to its Nov. 4 shareholder letter, Joby has completed several certification tests and expects FAA pilot training and additional company flight testing during the first half of 2027. Those steps precede Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight testing, during which FAA pilots evaluate the aircraft as part of the certification process. Joby has already conducted demonstration flights in Texas and Florida under the eIPP, although passenger-carrying operations will require further progress in certification testing.

“Commercial flights under eIPP will be tied to substantial TIA flight testing, and for eVTOL, we’re leading the path in that,” Joby Chief Policy Officer Greg Bowles said during the company’s Nov. 4 earnings call. Joby Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Brumana also indicated that the company’s initial commercial operations under the program are expected in 2027. The company has not announced a date for receiving its FAA type certificate.

Archer Prepares for Passenger Flights

Archer reported Monday that its Midnight aircraft had received an FAA Market Survey Special Airworthiness Certificate, allowing the company to begin piloted demonstration flights in Los Angeles. The current authorization covers conventional runway operations. Archer must still complete a piloted transition from vertical to wingborne flight before pursuing market survey approval for vertical operations. During its Nov. 9 earnings call, company officials said the transition remains targeted for completion before the end of 2026, followed by additional flight testing. Archer is also preparing for operations associated with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“In 2027, I plan to be Archer’s first passenger in Midnight, and then we look forward to bringing on additional passenger flights under Market Survey Certification,” Archer CEO Adam Goldstein said during the call. The company’s quarterly results also outlined plans to expand flight demonstrations around Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Both developers continue pursuing full FAA type certification, which is required for routine commercial operations beyond the limited authorizations available under the demonstration programs.