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Kansas Opens $2 Million Grant for BVLOS Drone Operations

State funding will support navigation infrastructure, test ranges and expanded unmanned aircraft operations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Kansas Opens $2 Million Grant for BVLOS Drone Operations
[Credit: Kansas Department of Commerce]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Kansas has launched a new $2 million Air Innovation Range in Kansas (AIR KS) grant program to expand infrastructure for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).
  • The funding aims to advance Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations by supporting navigation technology, operational systems, and improvements to drone test facilities.
  • The initiative seeks to boost research and commercial drone applications in various sectors, including agriculture and healthcare, with a wide range of public and private entities eligible to apply.
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Kansas announced a new $2 million grant program Thursday aimed at expanding infrastructure for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operating beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The one-time Air Innovation Range in Kansas (AIR KS) initiative will provide funding for navigation technology, operational systems and improvements to drone test facilities across the state.

“Aerospace isn’t just a cornerstone of our state’s economy — it’s foundational to the bold, innovative future we’re building here in Kansas,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said in the announcement.

Funding for Drone Infrastructure

According to the program guidelines, the funding will support expanded BVLOS capabilities, research and commercial applications in agriculture, rural healthcare, defense and other industries. Eligible expenses include navigation infrastructure, software upgrades, equipment, professional services and project management. The program also aims to support partnerships between public agencies and private operators developing unmanned aircraft technology.

Airport authorities, municipalities, counties, universities, tribal governments, private companies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Applications are due Nov. 22, and recipients are expected to be announced in December. Projects must be completed within eight months of receiving funding. Half of each award will be distributed initially, followed by the remaining funds once the project reaches at least 50% completion.

Broader BVLOS Expansion

The investment comes as the FAA continues work on its proposed Part 108 regulatory framework for routine BVLOS operations. The proposal has raised questions among general aviation stakeholders about right-of-way rules, electronic conspicuity and detect-and-avoid requirements for drones sharing airspace with traditional aircraft. Kansas has also participated in the FAA’s BEYOND program, which supports research into expanded drone operations. The state has not yet identified specific projects or locations that will receive the new funding.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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