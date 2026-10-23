Kansas Opens $2 Million Grant for BVLOS Drone Operations

Kansas announced a new $2 million grant program Thursday aimed at expanding infrastructure for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operating beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The one-time Air Innovation Range in Kansas (AIR KS) initiative will provide funding for navigation technology, operational systems and improvements to drone test facilities across the state.

“Aerospace isn’t just a cornerstone of our state’s economy — it’s foundational to the bold, innovative future we’re building here in Kansas,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said in the announcement.

Funding for Drone Infrastructure

According to the program guidelines, the funding will support expanded BVLOS capabilities, research and commercial applications in agriculture, rural healthcare, defense and other industries. Eligible expenses include navigation infrastructure, software upgrades, equipment, professional services and project management. The program also aims to support partnerships between public agencies and private operators developing unmanned aircraft technology.

Airport authorities, municipalities, counties, universities, tribal governments, private companies and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Applications are due Nov. 22, and recipients are expected to be announced in December. Projects must be completed within eight months of receiving funding. Half of each award will be distributed initially, followed by the remaining funds once the project reaches at least 50% completion.

Broader BVLOS Expansion

The investment comes as the FAA continues work on its proposed Part 108 regulatory framework for routine BVLOS operations. The proposal has raised questions among general aviation stakeholders about right-of-way rules, electronic conspicuity and detect-and-avoid requirements for drones sharing airspace with traditional aircraft. Kansas has also participated in the FAA’s BEYOND program, which supports research into expanded drone operations. The state has not yet identified specific projects or locations that will receive the new funding.