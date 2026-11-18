House and Senate transportation committee leaders have reached a bipartisan agreement in principle on key civil aviation safety provisions stemming from the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). However, negotiations over military aviation requirements remain ongoing.

The agreement, announced Nov. 17, includes a requirement for aircraft equipped with ADS-B Out to also carry ADS-B In, allowing pilots to receive information about nearby traffic. The proposed mandate is among several reforms intended to address National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations following the collision between American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, and a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.

The agreement brings lawmakers closer to reconciling two competing pieces of legislation, the House-passed Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency (ALERT) Act of 2026 and the Senate’s Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform (ROTOR) Act.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.), Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) announced the agreement.

Military aviation requirements remain unresolved. Cantwell said lawmakers must ensure military aircraft operating in civilian airspace meet appropriate safety standards and work with the Department of Transportation and FAA on oversight. The House and Senate Armed Services committees are involved in the remaining negotiations.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step toward implementing technology that could have provided additional warning before the DCA collision. ALPA President Capt. Jason Ambrosi said the union would continue pressing Congress to require military aircraft to broadcast their positions through ADS-B Out and use ADS-B In, subject to FAA-established rules and oversight.

The union also emphasized that ADS-B In should be fully integrated into aircraft flight decks, with visual and audible alerts, rather than relying on portable devices. ALPA urged lawmakers to turn the agreement into law before the end of the current Congress.

“Pilots can’t avoid what we can’t see,” Ambrosi said.

The Families of Flight 5342 gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17 alongside lawmakers, pilots and aviation safety leaders to call for passage of comprehensive aviation safety legislation before the end of the year.

Cruz said he remains confident Congress can finalize and pass the legislation before the end of the 119th Congress.