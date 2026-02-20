Aviation News Aviation Law

ALERT Act Aviation Safety Bill Introduced in U.S. House

The holistic measure outlines regulatory, training and technology changes tied to NTSB recommendations following DCA collision.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
House Leaders Release ALERT Act Aviation Safety Bill
[Credit: U.S. Congress]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. House lawmakers introduced the bipartisan ALERT Act to address safety issues identified by the NTSB following a fatal January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • The legislation aims to implement all NTSB safety recommendations, focusing on collision-avoidance technologies, air traffic control procedures, helicopter route design, and enhanced oversight in complex airspace around DCA.
  • Key provisions include mandating advanced collision avoidance systems (ACAS-Xa/Xr), improving controller training, reassessing helicopter routes and separation standards, and reviewing FAA safety culture and civil-military coordination.
  • Aviation industry groups, including NBAA and Vertical Aviation International, have expressed strong support for the ALERT Act as a comprehensive approach to improve aviation safety.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives released detailed legislation Thursday aimed at addressing safety issues identified by the National Transportation Safety Board after the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The ALERT Act, introduced by bipartisan leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure and Armed Services committees, seeks to respond to findings from the National Transportation Safety Board’s yearlong investigation into the accident that involved an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and resulted in 67 fatalities.

Legislative Details

Lawmakers said the measure, fully titled the Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency (ALERT) Act, is structured to address all safety recommendations issued by the NTSB and includes provisions focused on collision-avoidance technologies, helicopter route design, air traffic control procedures and oversight of operations in complex airspace environments. The proposal also targets issues related to Federal Aviation Administration safety practices and the management of high-density airspace around DCA.

“This comprehensive bill will make our aviation system safer by directly addressing various factors that contributed to this accident,” Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves said.

Ranking member Rick Larsen added that the ALERT Act addresses all NTSB recommendations intended “to improve airspace safety to protect travelers from future accidents.”

The proposal directs the FAA to require broader implementation of ACAS-Xa for certain turbine-powered fixed-wing aircraft and to develop and mandate ACAS-Xr standards for rotorcraft operating in Class B airspace, along with collision mitigation systems capable of processing ADS-B In data and issuing integrated aural and directional traffic alerts.

It also establishes rulemakings and working groups to revise controller recurrent training in threat and error management and visual separation, evaluate supervisory time-on-position practices and implement time-based flow management at Potomac TRACON. Additional ALERT Act provisions call for reassessment of helicopter routes and vertical separation standards near airports, upgrades to controller conflict alert systems and evaluation of technologies to mitigate radio frequency congestion and blocked transmissions around Washington National.

The ALERT Act further calls for reviews of the FAA’s safety culture and its operational practices, as well as provisions for addressing civil-military coordination and airspace management around DCA.

Industry Reaction

The NBAA stated that the ALERT Act would “increase aviation safety by effectively addressing the many key lessons” identified following the collision. NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said in the statement that “Safety is business aviation’s highest priority, first and always,” and that the proposal provides “a path for adoption across the wide diversity of aircraft in the aviation fleet.”

Vertical Aviation International also issued a statement supporting the measure, saying the ALERT Act “represents a comprehensive effort to strengthen aviation safety in response to the NTSB’s findings.” The group said the legislation incorporates the safety board’s recommendations and focuses on collision prevention, airspace safety and air traffic control standards as Congress considers next steps on the proposal.

alert_actDownload

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE