Merlin Receives $8.9 Million for C-130J Autonomous Flight Program

Autonomous flight developer Merlin has received an $8.9 million task order from U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to continue developing its Merlin Pilot system for the C-130J Super Hercules. According to a Tuesday announcement, the latest funding will support integrating the system into the military transport aircraft and preparing for ground testing and eventual flight demonstrations.

Testing and Integration

The next phase will focus on adjusting flight control software, evaluating crew interaction and testing how the system responds to equipment failures and other abnormal conditions. Merlin will also conduct simulated flight tests before installing the equipment on an aircraft. Additional work includes preparing safety documentation, obtaining cybersecurity authorization for testing and developing an updated airworthiness plan for government review.

“This next phase puts our design to the test, validating how the system performs, how crews interact with it, and how it responds in off-nominal conditions,” Merlin CEO Matt George said in the company’s announcement.

Previous Milestones

Merlin received its original USSOCOM contract in 2024 under an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity agreement valued at up to $105 million. The program calls for developing autonomous flight capabilities that could eventually allow C-130J aircraft to operate with reduced crews. Merlin completed its preliminary design review in March and its critical design review in June, according to the company’s second-quarter results. The $105 million figure represents the contract’s maximum potential value rather than funding already awarded.

The C-130J project is part of Merlin’s broader effort to introduce autonomous systems into existing aircraft. The company is also developing a commercial cargo application through its Condor program. Merlin reported completing an autonomous landing using a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan at Oshkosh in July. For the C-130J, aircraft installation and ground testing remain ahead, and the company has not announced a date for flight demonstrations.