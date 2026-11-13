White House Renews Push for $30 Billion ATC Plan

The White House and Department of Transportation on Friday renewed their push for Congress to approve $30.1 billion in additional funding for air traffic control modernization and airport infrastructure projects. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought outlined the request in a letter to lawmakers, urging action before the end of the year.

The funding proposal was first announced in September and subsequently introduced by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., through the Modern Skies Act on Sept. 28. Friday’s request renews that earlier proposal rather than seeking another $30 billion beyond it.

Proposed Funding Breakdown

The $30.1 billion would come in addition to the $12.5 billion Congress approved in July 2025 for air traffic control modernization, bringing the combined funding to approximately $42.6 billion if the new request is approved. According to the legislation, approximately $10.1 billion would support air traffic control technology, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations and $2 billion for cloud computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

Another $2 billion would fund air traffic control tower improvements, while $18 billion would support airport-related projects. That amount includes $10 billion for a terminal modernization program at up to three qualifying medium-hub airports, $3 billion for discretionary airport improvement grants and $5 billion for airport terminal development. The administration has described the proposal as part of its broader effort to replace outdated aviation infrastructure and expand airport capacity.

Modernization Efforts Continue

“This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace – delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure,” Duffy and Vought wrote in their Friday letter to lawmakers.

The renewed funding push comes as the FAA continues replacing aging telecommunications and air traffic control equipment. According to the administration, the agency has converted approximately 68% of its legacy copper telecommunications network to high-speed fiber infrastructure. The FAA also plans to replace floppy disk-based systems at more than 400 facilities by the end of 2028.

However, a September GAO report found that the agency had not developed a comprehensive life-cycle cost estimate or integrated master schedule for the modernization program, raising concerns about potential cost overruns and delays.