Pentagon Adds Cirrus to Chinese Military Firms List

The Pentagon added Cirrus Design Corp. to its latest Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies operating in the U.S. this week. The Wisconsin-incorporated company is listed under Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd. (AVIC), which the Pentagon says is directly owned and controlled by China’s State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The designation does not itself impose sanctions, but fiscal 2024 defense legislation bars the Pentagon from entering into or renewing contracts involving listed entities beginning June 30, 2026.

🚨 UPDATE: @DeptofWar just designated Cirrus Aircraft an official Chinese military company, and as of June 30, Cirrus is prohibited from receiving Pentagon contracts.



Two weeks ago I wrote about how the most delivered piston aircraft manufacturer in America has been owned by the… https://t.co/DXrYf8ZwX5 — Congressman Pat Harrigan (@RepPatHarrigan) June 9, 2026

“Cirrus Aircraft, the most delivered piston aircraft manufacturer in America, has been wholly owned by the CCP’s primary aerospace and defense conglomerate since 2011,” Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., recently wrote in a post on X. “The same Chinese company that builds fighter jets and drones for the PLA has been sitting inside our aviation industry for nearly 15 years. How did we let this happen?”

The company’s ownership traces to a 2011 merger between Cirrus and China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co. Ltd.

Cirrus Aircraft Limited, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, describes Cirrus Design as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary. Its 2025 annual report lists AVIC, CAIGA and CAIGA Hong Kong as controlling shareholders. The report says CAIGA Hong Kong owns 80.18 percent of Cirrus Aircraft Limited, and that CAIGA and AVIC are deemed to hold the same interest through controlled corporations.

Public records show some federal aviation work involving Cirrus, though no large current Pentagon business line. The Air Force Academy has used Cirrus T-53A aircraft in its powered flight program, and academy materials say the first T-53 arrived in June 2011 and the last two of 25 arrived in May 2012.

Federal procurement data compiled by HigherGov also shows an FAA contract for SF50 Vision Jet initial and recurrent pilot training, but that contract is outside the Defense Department and has a ceiling of $429,662.

Cirrus reported $1.35 billion in revenue for 2025.