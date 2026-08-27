Cirrus Backlog Tops 1,000 Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft said Wednesday its order backlog remains above 1,000 airplanes after the manufacturer reported higher deliveries and revenue for the first half of 2026. Cirrus delivered 405 aircraft during the six-month period, up 16% from 350 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% to $737 million from $594 million.

Orders Keep Pace With Deliveries

Orders and reservations reached 398 aircraft during the first half, compared to 241 during the same period in 2025. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98, meaning the company received nearly as many new aircraft orders as it completed deliveries. The company did not provide a model-by-model breakdown of its backlog.

“Our backlog is healthy. Depending on make and model, you have to wait anywhere from one to two years to take delivery, which keeps the used market very healthy too,” Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen said during the company’s earnings call. “Our book-to-bill is almost one to one.”

Aircraft sales generated $617 million in first-half revenue, up from $498 million a year earlier. Revenue from Cirrus Services and other operations increased from $96 million to $120 million. Net income rose to approximately $88.1 million from about $65 million during the first half of 2025.

Cirrus Adds Production Capacity

The results follow the Aug. 14 opening of an expanded Cirrus manufacturing facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The project added more than 30,000 square feet and increased space for composite manufacturing. The facility produces components for the SR Series and Vision Jet and will also manufacture composites for the new TRAC10 training aircraft.

“In the first half of 2026, we had a book-to-bill of nearly 1 at 0.98, which means we really had as many orders as units delivered to end customers, keeping our overall backlog very strong as we continued to increase our production capacity,” Cirrus CFO George Letten said during the earnings call.

Cirrus is preparing to begin TRAC10 production ahead of planned deliveries in 2027. Nielsen said the company has been increasing production to gradually reduce delivery waits and is targeting a backlog that would eventually represent roughly one year of production.