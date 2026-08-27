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Cirrus Backlog Tops 1,000 Aircraft

Manufacturer reports higher deliveries and revenue as aircraft orders continue to keep pace with production.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cirrus Backlog Tops 1,000 Aircraft
[Credit: Cirrus Aircraft]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Cirrus Aircraft reported strong first-half 2026 results, with deliveries up 16% and revenue up 24%, maintaining an order backlog exceeding 1,000 aircraft.
  • The company achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98, meaning new orders nearly matched deliveries, which sustains current delivery wait times of one to two years.
  • Cirrus expanded its Grand Forks manufacturing facility by over 30,000 square feet to increase production capacity for its SR Series, Vision Jet, and the upcoming TRAC10 training aircraft, targeting a reduction in backlog wait times.
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Cirrus Aircraft said Wednesday its order backlog remains above 1,000 airplanes after the manufacturer reported higher deliveries and revenue for the first half of 2026. Cirrus delivered 405 aircraft during the six-month period, up 16% from 350 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% to $737 million from $594 million.

Orders Keep Pace With Deliveries

Orders and reservations reached 398 aircraft during the first half, compared to 241 during the same period in 2025. The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98, meaning the company received nearly as many new aircraft orders as it completed deliveries. The company did not provide a model-by-model breakdown of its backlog.

“Our backlog is healthy. Depending on make and model, you have to wait anywhere from one to two years to take delivery, which keeps the used market very healthy too,” Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen said during the company’s earnings call. “Our book-to-bill is almost one to one.”

Aircraft sales generated $617 million in first-half revenue, up from $498 million a year earlier. Revenue from Cirrus Services and other operations increased from $96 million to $120 million. Net income rose to approximately $88.1 million from about $65 million during the first half of 2025.

Cirrus Adds Production Capacity

The results follow the Aug. 14 opening of an expanded Cirrus manufacturing facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The project added more than 30,000 square feet and increased space for composite manufacturing. The facility produces components for the SR Series and Vision Jet and will also manufacture composites for the new TRAC10 training aircraft.

“In the first half of 2026, we had a book-to-bill of nearly 1 at 0.98, which means we really had as many orders as units delivered to end customers, keeping our overall backlog very strong as we continued to increase our production capacity,” Cirrus CFO George Letten said during the earnings call.

Cirrus is preparing to begin TRAC10 production ahead of planned deliveries in 2027. Nielsen said the company has been increasing production to gradually reduce delivery waits and is targeting a backlog that would eventually represent roughly one year of production.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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