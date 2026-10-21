San Diego Airport Tops U.S. in Leaded Avgas Sales

San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (MYF) sold more leaded aviation gasoline than any other U.S. general aviation airport, raising questions about the challenges of transitioning piston aircraft to unleaded fuel.

The investigation, published Oct. 18 by nonprofit newsroom inewsource, found that more than 1 million gallons of leaded avgas were sold at the city-owned airport over two years. Sales in 2025 reached their highest level in more than a decade, according to the report.

In November 2024, San Diego introduced an unleaded aviation fuel option at the airport but sales have been minimal. According to the investigation, Crownair Aviation, which partnered with the city to distribute UL94, sold just over 24 gallons of the fuel during the two-year period examined.

The figures highlight a key hurdle in the transition away from 100LL: fuel availability does not guarantee compatibility across the fleet. UL94 is approved for certain piston aircraft but cannot replace 100LL in every airplane. Broader adoption will depend on fuel approvals, distribution and availability for aircraft owners and flight schools.

The report also examined potential lead exposure in communities surrounding the airport. Flight paths pass over or within two miles of more than 30 schools, according to the investigation. However, San Diego County’s childhood lead-prevention program has not conducted targeted testing of children living near the airport.

Meanwhile, the FAA’s Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative aims to transition the piston fleet to unleaded aviation fuel by the end of 2030 while maintaining safety and avoiding disruptions to general aviation operations.