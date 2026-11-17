Thirteen Democratic senators on the Senate Commerce Committee are calling on the FAA to temporarily halt installation of new communications routers following Friday’s nationwide ground stop. In a letter reported by Reuters on Tuesday, the lawmakers, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, urged the agency to address potential safety and reliability concerns before continuing its telecommunications modernization program.

The request follows a nearly five-hour ground stop on Nov. 13 that resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights. Investigators have linked the disruption to excessive network traffic originating from equipment at FAA facilities in Arkansas and Texas. According to the FAA’s latest findings, the problem disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds at 17 of the agency’s 22 en route air traffic control centers.

Senators Question Router Deployment

“Based on information provided to our offices from L3 Harris, the copper-to-fiber transition involves converting 3,648 routers to Juniper devices. To date, it is our understanding that 400 devices have been installed, and 69 are operational,” the senators wrote in their letter, according to Reuters. “With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation.”

Investigation Continues

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that investigators have not determined whether the failure resulted from faulty equipment or an installation problem. Contractor L3Harris Technologies installed a Juniper router at a communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, as part of the FAA’s transition from copper wiring to fiber-optic infrastructure. The agency has since disabled similar functionality on approximately 60 other routers while investigators examine the equipment involved.

The FAA has not announced a broader suspension of router installations. Duffy has continued calling for additional congressional funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure. Federal officials have reported no indication that the disruption resulted from a cyberattack, and the investigation remains ongoing.