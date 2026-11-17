Thirteen Democratic senators on the Senate Commerce Committee are calling on the FAA to temporarily halt installation of new communications routers following Friday’s nationwide ground stop. In a letter reported by Reuters on Tuesday, the lawmakers, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, urged the agency to address potential safety and reliability concerns before continuing its telecommunications modernization program.
The request follows a nearly five-hour ground stop on Nov. 13 that resulted in more than 18,000 canceled flights. Investigators have linked the disruption to excessive network traffic originating from equipment at FAA facilities in Arkansas and Texas. According to the FAA’s latest findings, the problem disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds at 17 of the agency’s 22 en route air traffic control centers.
Senators Question Router Deployment
“Based on information provided to our offices from L3 Harris, the copper-to-fiber transition involves converting 3,648 routers to Juniper devices. To date, it is our understanding that 400 devices have been installed, and 69 are operational,” the senators wrote in their letter, according to Reuters. “With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation.”
Investigation Continues
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that investigators have not determined whether the failure resulted from faulty equipment or an installation problem. Contractor L3Harris Technologies installed a Juniper router at a communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, as part of the FAA’s transition from copper wiring to fiber-optic infrastructure. The agency has since disabled similar functionality on approximately 60 other routers while investigators examine the equipment involved.
The FAA has not announced a broader suspension of router installations. Duffy has continued calling for additional congressional funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure. Federal officials have reported no indication that the disruption resulted from a cyberattack, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 1
Department of Transportation, FAA’s parent, has been abysmally mismanaged by a succession of epically unqualified Secretarial political appointments. The list reads like a Barnum & Bailey’s Circus side show.
And let’s not forget the revolving door at FAA Administrator’s office where no one has completed their 5 year term or been elevated from interim positions. One name in particular, who really screwed it up over the Max debacle, completes the picture of why we are where we are today.
APA and ALPA have been noticeably absent for offering real solutions, just legally cleared and softly pedaled talking points. Likewise, airlines have been too timid to step up and offer solutions based upon quantifiable data and real world experience. Timidity and ambivalence defines those who are mentioned.
In the end, as is often the case, organized and relevant root causation involvement may move the needle. For to sit on the side lines and hope for a better outcome is folly. Sure, those who choose to speak up are not a silent voice but don’t have the chorus that this is gonna take.