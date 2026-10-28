Signature Aviation to Limit Special-Event Fees, Introduce Simplified Pricing

Signature Aviation plans to narrow its use of special-event fees in 2027 and introduce a simplified pricing structure for aircraft visiting its fixed-base operators (FBOs), following complaints from business aviation operators about rising and unpredictable airport service costs.

The company announced the changes Oct. 27 as part of Signature Access, a new program designed to make FBO charges easier to anticipate and understand. The initiative combines core access-related charges into a single price based on aircraft size, time on the ramp and terminal location.

At participating locations in the continental United States, eligible fuel purchases will qualify customers for a waiver of the first hour’s access charge. Services such as hangar space, ground power and lavatory service will remain separately priced. Signature Access is already operating at select locations, with a phased rollout planned over the coming months.

The company is also changing its approach to fees associated with major events. Beginning in 2027, Signature said it intends to reserve those charges for a limited number of events that generate exceptional demand. It also plans to disclose applicable locations and prices at least 30 days in advance.

The planned categories include Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles, the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship in Las Vegas, Art Basel in Miami Beach, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and United Nations General Assembly in New York, and selected Formula 1 race weekends in Miami, Montréal, Austin and Las Vegas.

Special-event fees have become a point of contention for charter operators and brokers, who have argued that surcharges can add thousands of dollars to trips and, in some cases, are announced after customers have booked. The additional costs can be difficult to absorb when flights are subject to cancellation penalties or when pricing has already been quoted to customers.

Signature’s announcement drew support from industry associations advocating for greater pricing transparency. Dan Hubbard, acting chief operating officer of the National Business Aviation Association, said upfront pricing helps operators make informed decisions before arriving at an FBO.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and National Air Transportation Association also welcomed the move toward clearer pricing, while emphasizing the importance of fair and reasonable charges. “We’ll keep advocating for fair, reasonable pricing that keeps flying within reach for everyone,” said AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl.

Signature said it will continue evaluating future events based on demand and provide advance notice of any additional fees.