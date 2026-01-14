Super Bowl LX Triggers Special Event Fees For Aircraft

Pilots planning flights into the San Francisco Bay Area for Super Bowl LX should prepare to pay premium prices, as fixed-base operators (FBOs) across the region have implemented special event fees in anticipation for a surge in traffic.

Major FBOs—including Signature Aviation and Atlantic Aviation—have published surcharges at nearby airports including San Jose International (SJC), San Francisco International (SFO), Oakland International (OAK), and Hayward Executive (HWD).

Posted fees vary by airport and aircraft category but range from several thousand dollars for light jets to well over five figures for large-cabin aircraft. Signature at San Jose Mineta International Airport, located just five miles from the stadium, will assess special event fees ranging from $10,300 to $18,785 for large-cabin jets.

Smaller aircraft, such as a Piper Cherokee, or Mooney, can expect to pay an additional $400 event fee at Atlantic.

Aviation advocacy groups such as AOPA, have long criticized the growing use of special event fees, citing member frustration with surcharges tied not only to big sporting events, but also to federal holidays, festivals, trade shows, and conventions.

In fact, special event fees for lesser-known gatherings are becoming increasingly prevalent. Forbes mentioned inflated charges for events such as such as CES in Las Vegas, the Barrett-Jackson Car Show in Scottsdale, the PGA Waste Management Open, and the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo. Meanwhile, Signature also made noted surcharges on its travel alerts webpage for a recent JP Morgan conference.

Operators and FBOs, however, maintain that the fees reflect the increased operational burden associated with short-term traffic spikes.