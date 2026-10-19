Snowbirds Fly Final Tutor Airshow After 55 Years

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds performed their final aerobatic demonstration in the CT-114 Tutor on Friday at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, concluding 55 years of airshow performances in the aircraft. The farewell demonstration was livestreamed and coincided with a reunion attended by nearly 500 former Snowbirds pilots and team members.

55 Years With the Tutor

“There’s almost 500 alumni that are here for the three days, and there’s somebody from every one of the teams for all 55 years here,” former Snowbirds pilot and team leader Dennis Beselt told 980 CJME.

Beselt flew with the team in 1981 and 1982 before returning as its leader in 1987 and 1988.

The Canadian-built Tutor entered service in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1963 and became the Snowbirds’ demonstration aircraft when the team was established in 1971. The aircraft served as the RCAF’s primary jet trainer until 2000, while the Snowbirds continued operating modified versions for aerobatic performances throughout Canada and the United States.

Replacement Fleet Planned

The aircraft’s retirement plans were announced in May, which called for a multiyear suspension of Snowbirds demonstrations while the RCAF transitions to new aircraft. Canada’s Department of National Defence selected the Pilatus PC-21, designated the CT-157 Siskin II, as the next aircraft for the team. It is expected to begin Snowbirds operations in the early 2030s and will also be used as a military trainer.

The Tutors will make one final public appearance before retirement when the Snowbirds conduct a flyover at the Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 15. The aircraft are expected to make their final flights to 8 Wing Trenton, Ontario, by March 31, 2027, where they will undergo decommissioning. Some will be preserved for museum displays or used as maintenance training aids.