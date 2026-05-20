Snowbirds Mark Final Season Of CT-114 Tutor

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds say 2026 will mark the final demonstration season for the CT-114 Tutor, after more than five decades of service by the aircraft that has become synonymous with Canada’s military aerobatic team.

In a statement released by the command team of 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, squadron leaders described the upcoming season as both a celebration and a farewell for the jet that has flown with the Snowbirds since the team’s formation in 1971.

“This year marks our 55th anniversary and the final season of the legendary CT-114 Tutor, the only jet the Snowbirds have ever flown,” the statement said. “Every loop, roll, and formation pass this season carries even greater meaning.”

The Tutor entered Royal Canadian Air Force service in the early 1960s as a jet trainer and continued in that role until 2000. Since 1971, the aircraft has flown exclusively with the Snowbirds, becoming one of the most recognizable symbols of Canadian military aviation.

But after more than 65 years in service, the aircraft’s age has made it increasingly difficult to maintain as the Royal Canadian Air Force modernizes with newer and more technologically advanced fleets.

The Snowbirds emphasized that the Tutor’s retirement does not mark the end of the team itself. The squadron is expected to temporarily stand down beginning in 2027 while the Canadian military works through modernization plans and transitions to a future demonstration aircraft.

The announcement comes as Canada moves forward with plans to replace the Tutor fleet with the CT-157 Siskin II. Officials have said the Snowbirds are expected to resume performances in the early 2030s following the transition period.

According to the squadron, the Snowbirds have flown nearly 2,900 official performances and more than 1,000 flyovers across Canada and the continental United States, including appearances before an estimated 150 million spectators.

Designed and built in Canada, the Tutor became closely tied to the Snowbirds’ identity and to generations of Canadian airshow fans. The team’s crest—four stylized birds in formation shaped like a wheat ear—originated from a student contest in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where 431 Air Demonstration Squadron remains based today.

Snowbirds leadership said the coming season will celebrate not only the aircraft, but also the people behind the team and the connection forged with Canadians over generations of performances. “We honour Colonel Philp’s vision, remember those we have lost, and reaffirm the purpose that has guided this fine team from the very beginning,” the statement said.