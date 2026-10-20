Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Suspected Street Racers Hit Plane at Scottsdale Airport

Court documents detail how a police pursuit ended in an airport security breach and collision with a parked aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Suspected Street Racers Hit Plane at Scottsdale Airport
[Credit: Gagarin Iurii | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Two suspected street racers evaded police, breached a security gate at Scottsdale Airport, and drove onto the airfield while aircraft were taking off and landing.
  • The suspects drove through a hangar door and struck an unoccupied aircraft before attempting to flee on foot.
  • Liberty Dawn Still and Michael Gregory Wall were arrested and face a combined eight charges, including unlawful flight and resisting arrest, with the FBI investigating the airport breach.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Two suspected street racers drove through a security gate at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and struck a parked aircraft while attempting to evade police, according to court documents released Monday. The suspects, identified as Liberty Dawn Still, 33, and Michael Gregory Wall, 24, face a combined eight charges following the incident, which occurred while other aircraft were taking off and landing.

Vehicle Breaches Airport Gate

According to Arizona’s Family, Phoenix police initially attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger associated with a street-racing group after observing it obstructing traffic. When the driver refused to pull over, officers attached a GPS tracking device and followed the vehicle by helicopter. After reaching Scottsdale Airport, Still allegedly reversed into a detective’s vehicle before accelerating through a locked security gate.

“It can be potentially catastrophic,” Phoenix police Sgt. Chris Berrelleza told FOX 10, referring to the potential danger of entering an active runway. “Fortunately, these officers and detectives were able to take these people in custody.”

Aircraft Damaged, Suspects Arrested

According to court documents, Still drove near several parked aircraft before crashing through a closed hangar door and hitting an unoccupied aircraft. Both suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers arrested Still and used a stun gun on Wall after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Still now faces five charges, including unlawful flight from law enforcement, while Wall is faced with allegations including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. The FBI is investigating the airport trespassing, and additional charges remain possible.

The incident follows a similar breach in August, when a driver fleeing police crashed through a perimeter fence and struck a parked aircraft at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. I’m surprised there was no comments on all the traffic cameras there are around Scottsdale airport. I would think some of them would have taken pictures of those cars speeding and going through red traffic lights!

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.