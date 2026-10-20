Suspected Street Racers Hit Plane at Scottsdale Airport

Two suspected street racers drove through a security gate at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and struck a parked aircraft while attempting to evade police, according to court documents released Monday. The suspects, identified as Liberty Dawn Still, 33, and Michael Gregory Wall, 24, face a combined eight charges following the incident, which occurred while other aircraft were taking off and landing.

Vehicle Breaches Airport Gate

According to Arizona’s Family, Phoenix police initially attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger associated with a street-racing group after observing it obstructing traffic. When the driver refused to pull over, officers attached a GPS tracking device and followed the vehicle by helicopter. After reaching Scottsdale Airport, Still allegedly reversed into a detective’s vehicle before accelerating through a locked security gate.

“It can be potentially catastrophic,” Phoenix police Sgt. Chris Berrelleza told FOX 10, referring to the potential danger of entering an active runway. “Fortunately, these officers and detectives were able to take these people in custody.”

Aircraft Damaged, Suspects Arrested

According to court documents, Still drove near several parked aircraft before crashing through a closed hangar door and hitting an unoccupied aircraft. Both suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers arrested Still and used a stun gun on Wall after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Still now faces five charges, including unlawful flight from law enforcement, while Wall is faced with allegations including assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. The FBI is investigating the airport trespassing, and additional charges remain possible.

The incident follows a similar breach in August, when a driver fleeing police crashed through a perimeter fence and struck a parked aircraft at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire.