Driver Breaches Airport Fence, Hits Parked Aircraft

A 17-year-old driver fleeing an attempted traffic stop crashed through a perimeter fence at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire and struck a parked aircraft Saturday night. No injuries other than the driver were reported.

Mustang Enters Airport

Shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a black 2008 Ford Mustang while searching for a vehicle connected to reported crimes in other jurisdictions. Police said the driver fled and approached the airport.

“The Mustang, which did not have its lights on at the time, then crashed through a perimeter fence of the nearby Portsmouth International Airport and traveled across an aircraft parking apron,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The car subsequently struck a Kubota tractor and a parked aircraft before stopping. Police have not identified the aircraft type or released details about the extent of the damage.

“The suspect drove through a fence and struck a small, stationary plane that was unoccupied,” state police spokesperson Michal Sventek told the Portsmouth Herald.

Airport officials said the crash occurred at the south end of the airfield.

Airfield Remained Open

“The airfield remains open and safe at this time,” Portsmouth International Airport Manager John Meehan told the Portsmouth Herald late Saturday.

Police charged the driver with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident and reckless driving.