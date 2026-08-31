Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Driver Breaches Airport Fence, Hits Parked Aircraft

Police say the 17-year-old struck a tractor and an unoccupied airplane.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Driver Breaches Airport Fence, Hits Parked Aircraft
[Credit: Gagarin Iurii | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A 17-year-old driver fleeing an attempted traffic stop crashed through a perimeter fence at Portsmouth International Airport and struck a parked aircraft and a tractor.
  • The driver was the only one reported injured in the Saturday night incident.
  • Police charged the driver with multiple offenses, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, and reckless driving.
  • Airport officials confirmed the airfield remained open and safe for operations following the crash.
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A 17-year-old driver fleeing an attempted traffic stop crashed through a perimeter fence at Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire and struck a parked aircraft Saturday night. No injuries other than the driver were reported.

Mustang Enters Airport

Shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a black 2008 Ford Mustang while searching for a vehicle connected to reported crimes in other jurisdictions. Police said the driver fled and approached the airport.

“The Mustang, which did not have its lights on at the time, then crashed through a perimeter fence of the nearby Portsmouth International Airport and traveled across an aircraft parking apron,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The car subsequently struck a Kubota tractor and a parked aircraft before stopping. Police have not identified the aircraft type or released details about the extent of the damage.

“The suspect drove through a fence and struck a small, stationary plane that was unoccupied,” state police spokesperson Michal Sventek told the Portsmouth Herald.

Airport officials said the crash occurred at the south end of the airfield.

Airfield Remained Open

“The airfield remains open and safe at this time,” Portsmouth International Airport Manager John Meehan told the Portsmouth Herald late Saturday.

Police charged the driver with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident and reckless driving.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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