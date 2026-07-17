Aviation News Military Aviation

T-7A Completes First Joint Test Sortie

The June 25 flight paired developmental and operational test personnel at Edwards Air Force Base.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
T-7A Completes First Joint Test Sortie
[Credit: Air Force photo by Christian Raterman]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force completed the first T-7A Red Hawk flight involving both developmental and operational test aircrew, marking the start of combined testing for the advanced jet trainer.
  • This combined testing integrates developmental assessments (technical requirements) with operational evaluations (mission performance) to prepare the aircraft for service.
  • The Air Force approved initial T-7A production in April with a $219 million contract for the first 14 aircraft, aiming to replace the T-38 Talon by August 2027.
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The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it has completed the first T-7A Red Hawk sortie involving both developmental and operational test aircrew. The June 25 flight at Edwards Air Force Base, California, positions the service to begin combined testing as it prepares the advanced jet trainer for operational use.

Combining Test Programs

The flight placed a 412th Test Wing developmental test pilot and an operational weapon systems officer from the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center’s Detachment 5 in the cockpit. Developmental testing determines whether an aircraft meets technical requirements, while operational testing evaluates its performance in the intended training mission.

“This flight was a big first step for the T-7 Integrated Test Team,” Maj. Kevin Ueunten, AFOTEC’s T-7A test director, said in an Air Force release.

Ueunten, a former F-15E Strike Eagle weapon systems officer, collected operational-test data during the sortie.

Production Plans

The Air Force approved the T-7A for initial production in April and said it was moving forward with a $219 million contract for the first 14 aircraft. The contract also covers spare parts, support equipment and training. The Air Force plans to consider each of the first three low-rate production lots separately so test results can be incorporated before additional purchases.

The T-7A is intended to replace the T-38 Talon and will be used to prepare pilots for newer fighter and bomber programs. There are expected to be 351 aircraft and 46 ground-based simulators at five Air Education and Training Command bases. Initial operational capability is scheduled for August 2027.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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