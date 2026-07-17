T-7A Completes First Joint Test Sortie

The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it has completed the first T-7A Red Hawk sortie involving both developmental and operational test aircrew. The June 25 flight at Edwards Air Force Base, California, positions the service to begin combined testing as it prepares the advanced jet trainer for operational use.

Combining Test Programs

The flight placed a 412th Test Wing developmental test pilot and an operational weapon systems officer from the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center’s Detachment 5 in the cockpit. Developmental testing determines whether an aircraft meets technical requirements, while operational testing evaluates its performance in the intended training mission.

“This flight was a big first step for the T-7 Integrated Test Team,” Maj. Kevin Ueunten, AFOTEC’s T-7A test director, said in an Air Force release.

Ueunten, a former F-15E Strike Eagle weapon systems officer, collected operational-test data during the sortie.

Production Plans

The Air Force approved the T-7A for initial production in April and said it was moving forward with a $219 million contract for the first 14 aircraft. The contract also covers spare parts, support equipment and training. The Air Force plans to consider each of the first three low-rate production lots separately so test results can be incorporated before additional purchases.

The T-7A is intended to replace the T-38 Talon and will be used to prepare pilots for newer fighter and bomber programs. There are expected to be 351 aircraft and 46 ground-based simulators at five Air Education and Training Command bases. Initial operational capability is scheduled for August 2027.