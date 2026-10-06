Aviation News

Tecnam Launches P2008JC NG Trainer In U.S.

The two-seat trainer is already certified in Europe as Tecnam pursues FAA Part 23 validation.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Tecnam Launches P2008JC NG Trainer In U.S.
[Credit: Tecnam]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Tecnam is introducing its P2008JC NG two-seat training aircraft to the U.S. flight-training market, actively pursuing FAA Part 23 validation.
  • The P2008JC NG, already European CS-23 certified, aims to meet the rapid U.S. demand for modern, reliable, and cost-efficient pilot training platforms.
  • Equipped with a 100-hp Rotax 912 iS engine and Garmin G3X avionics, the aircraft is intended for both Part 61 and Part 141 flight schools upon completion of its U.S. certification.
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Tecnam announced Tuesday that it is bringing the P2008JC NG to the U.S. flight-training market and pursuing FAA Part 23 validation for the two-seat aircraft. The aircraft received European CS-23 certification earlier this year after Tecnam introduced the model in December.

Part 23 Validation

The P2008JC NG is powered by a 100-hp fuel-injected Rotax 912 iS and uses a carbon-fiber fuselage with metal wings and stabilator. Tecnam lists fuel consumption at 3.7 gallons per hour, maximum cruise speed at 118 knots and range at 800 nautical miles. The aircraft is equipped with Garmin G3X avionics and is approved for day and night VFR operations under its existing certification.

“The American flight training market is growing rapidly, and schools are urgently seeking modern, reliable, and highly cost-efficient platforms to train the next generation of pilots,” Tecnam Chief Sales Officer Walter da Costa said in the company’s announcement.

U.S. Training Market

The P2008JC NG joins Tecnam’s growing lineup of Part 23 training aircraft available or planned for U.S. operators. The company’s two-seat P-Mentor received full FAA Part 23 type certification in 2024 and has since entered service with U.S. flight schools.

Tecnam has not announced when FAA validation of the P2008JC NG is expected to be completed. The company said the aircraft is intended for both Part 61 and Part 141 schools once the U.S. certification process is complete.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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