Tecnam Launches P2008JC NG Trainer In U.S.

Tecnam announced Tuesday that it is bringing the P2008JC NG to the U.S. flight-training market and pursuing FAA Part 23 validation for the two-seat aircraft. The aircraft received European CS-23 certification earlier this year after Tecnam introduced the model in December.

Part 23 Validation

The P2008JC NG is powered by a 100-hp fuel-injected Rotax 912 iS and uses a carbon-fiber fuselage with metal wings and stabilator. Tecnam lists fuel consumption at 3.7 gallons per hour, maximum cruise speed at 118 knots and range at 800 nautical miles. The aircraft is equipped with Garmin G3X avionics and is approved for day and night VFR operations under its existing certification.

“The American flight training market is growing rapidly, and schools are urgently seeking modern, reliable, and highly cost-efficient platforms to train the next generation of pilots,” Tecnam Chief Sales Officer Walter da Costa said in the company’s announcement.

U.S. Training Market

The P2008JC NG joins Tecnam’s growing lineup of Part 23 training aircraft available or planned for U.S. operators. The company’s two-seat P-Mentor received full FAA Part 23 type certification in 2024 and has since entered service with U.S. flight schools.

Tecnam has not announced when FAA validation of the P2008JC NG is expected to be completed. The company said the aircraft is intended for both Part 61 and Part 141 schools once the U.S. certification process is complete.