Tecnam Names New CEO, President

Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam has appointed Giovanni Pascale Langer as its new CEO, while longtime company leader Paolo Pascale Langer transitions to president. According to the company’s announcement Thursday, the appointments took effect Oct. 8, placing the third generation of the Pascale family at the helm of the Capua-based manufacturer.

Third-Generation Leadership

Giovanni Pascale Langer began his career at Tecnam as an apprentice assembler before working in several departments across the company. A commercial pilot licensed in both the United States and Italy, he was appointed managing director in 2019 and has since overseen international commercial development and operations at Tecnam’s Italian and U.S. facilities. That same year, he piloted a Tecnam P2012 Traveller across the Atlantic to deliver the first aircraft to its launch customer in Boston.

“In the cockpit, when handing over the controls, we say ‘You have control’,” Paolo Pascale Langer said in the company statement. “Today I say it to Giovanni, with confidence and pride.”

Plans for Continued Growth

Founded in 1948, Tecnam has delivered more than 8,500 aircraft to customers in over 60 countries, according to the manufacturer. Its aircraft lineup includes the P-Mentor trainer, P2006T light twin and P2012 Traveller. The company has continued expanding its presence in the American training market, recently announcing the U.S. launch of its P2008JC NG trainer and plans to pursue FAA Part 23 validation.

Under the new leadership structure, Giovanni Pascale Langer will oversee international expansion, development of additional products and services, digitalization and changes to the company’s manufacturing processes. Paolo Pascale Langer will remain involved as president. Tecnam did not announce any changes to its existing aircraft programs or certification schedules as part of the transition.