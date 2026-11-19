Gray County commissioners in Texas have voted to close McLean/Gray County Airport (2E7), citing limited traffic and deteriorating conditions at the rural airfield. The decision follows a Nov. 2 commissioners court meeting, where officials considered concerns raised by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division. The airport’s future was listed on the county’s meeting agenda, and local reporting indicates officials agreed that continued maintenance was no longer practical.

Airport Conditions

“The McLean Airport has very limited usage,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Logan Hudson told KVII. “It has gone into a state where it is almost impossible to land there as it is anyway, and so we made the decision to turn it back to the federal government.”

The county-owned airport sits approximately three miles east of McLean in the Texas Panhandle. The unattended facility has a single 3,225-foot asphalt runway and no published instrument approaches. Published airport information lists the runway in fair condition despite county officials’ concerns about its usability. The county has not announced a formal closure date or detailed plans for the property’s future.

Investment Shifts to Pampa

County officials are directing attention toward Perry Lefors Field (PPA), approximately 40 miles northwest of McLean by road. TxDOT has issued a consultant solicitation for an updated airport layout plan and obstruction survey at the Pampa airport. Proposals are due Dec. 2. The planning work will assess future development needs at the facility.

The decision comes as other communities consider the costs of maintaining smaller general aviation airports. In 2024, low traffic and substantial projected maintenance expenses prompted the closure of Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport along the Minnesota-Manitoba border. In Gray County, officials have not announced when McLean Airport will officially close or what will happen to the property afterward.