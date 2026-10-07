Textron Aviation Launches Youth Apprenticeship Program in Kansas

Textron Aviation is giving high school students an earlier path into aviation careers through a new state-registered youth apprenticeship program in Kansas.

The Wichita-based company said it is the first aviation company in the state to offer youth apprenticeships registered through the Kansas Office of Apprenticeships. Students can enter the program at age 16 and receive paid, hands-on experience while completing high school.

The program currently has three tracks: Airframe & Powerplant (A&P), avionics and engine buildup. The A&P and avionics programs are being conducted with WSU Tech in Wichita, while the engine-buildup program is being offered with Tri County Tech in Oklahoma. The latter apprenticeship is based at Textron Aviation’s facility in Independence, Kansas.

The first groups of apprentices began this fall. Depending on the track, the programs can last as long as three years and combine classroom education with structured on-the-job training alongside Textron Aviation employees.

“Youth apprenticeships are exactly the kind of opportunity we need more of,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, president, WSU Tech. “Students are gaining real skills, earning while they learn and building a direct path into high-demand aviation careers. That is good for students, good for industry and good for Kansas.”

Students completing the programs will receive a credential through the Kansas Office of Apprenticeships. Those in the A&P track will also earn their Airframe & Powerplant certification, providing a direct path into aviation maintenance.

The program is part of a broader effort by Textron Aviation to address the industry’s need for skilled workers. The company has already operated state-registered apprenticeship programs in areas including maintenance, avionics, paint, CNC machining and tooling. Its first state-registered apprenticeship cohort began in 2023.