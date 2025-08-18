Textron Aviation Invests in WSU Tech Expansion

Textron Aviation has pledged $2 million toward the expansion of WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training (NCAT) in Wichita, Kansas, serving as the lead gift in the school’s $8 million capital campaign. As part of the contribution, the new facility will feature the Cessna + Beechcraft by Textron Aviation Hangar. The expansion will add about 85,500 square feet of instructional space, creating room for advanced training centers and increased enrollment.

WSU Tech said the project is designed to serve an additional 1,450 students within the first three years. The expansion will feature training areas in emerging aviation, advanced manufacturing, a professional pilot training center and hangar, and a high school Aviation Maintenance Technology Academy.

“This gift from Textron Aviation reflects a shared vision to grow and sustain Wichita’s position as a global leader in aviation,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech. “Together, we are investing in the next generation of technical talent and strengthening the workforce pipeline that powers our region’s economy and the future of flight.”

Construction on the NCAT project is scheduled to begin this month, with classes set to start in January 2027. Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper said the investment demonstrates the company’s focus on developing skilled workers for the aviation industry.

“WSU Tech graduates are an essential part of our talent pipeline, and this expansion ensures more students are prepared to join us in designing and delivering the best aviation experience for our customers,” Draper said.