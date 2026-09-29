Two Aviators Eject In Carrier Landing Mishap

Two U.S. Navy aviators ejected from an unspecified two-seat aircraft during a landing mishap aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast Monday evening. Four sailors aboard the carrier were also injured, according to the Navy.

Aviators Recovered

“At approximately 6:18 p.m. EDT on Sept. 28, a mishap occurred during aircraft recovery operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) off the coast of Virginia,” the Navy said in a statement. “Both aviators were safely returned to the ship and are being evaluated by medical personnel. Four shipboard personnel were also injured during the mishap and are receiving medical care. One sailor is being transported to a Norfolk-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigation Expected

“Carrier crews regularly train for emergencies and unexpected situations during flight operations, and that training enabled the crew to respond quickly and safely,” the Navy said in a statement cited by CBS News.

The Navy has not identified the aircraft involved or released details on what led to the mishap. The two aviators were assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 and were recovered by search-and-rescue personnel.

