Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Military Aviation

Two Aviators Eject In Carrier Landing Mishap

Four sailors were injured during aircraft recovery operations aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Two Aviators Eject In Carrier Landing Mishap
F/A-18F Super Hornet taxis aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. [Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore Morrison]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Two U.S. Navy aviators ejected from an aircraft during a landing mishap aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast.
  • Both aviators were safely recovered and are being evaluated; additionally, four sailors aboard the carrier were injured, with one transported to a hospital.
  • The Navy has not identified the specific aircraft or details regarding the cause of the mishap, but noted carrier crews' emergency training enabled a quick response.
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Two U.S. Navy aviators ejected from an unspecified two-seat aircraft during a landing mishap aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower off the Virginia coast Monday evening. Four sailors aboard the carrier were also injured, according to the Navy.

Aviators Recovered

“At approximately 6:18 p.m. EDT on Sept. 28, a mishap occurred during aircraft recovery operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) off the coast of Virginia,” the Navy said in a statement. “Both aviators were safely returned to the ship and are being evaluated by medical personnel. Four shipboard personnel were also injured during the mishap and are receiving medical care. One sailor is being transported to a Norfolk-area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigation Expected

“Carrier crews regularly train for emergencies and unexpected situations during flight operations, and that training enabled the crew to respond quickly and safely,” the Navy said in a statement cited by CBS News.

The Navy has not identified the aircraft involved or released details on what led to the mishap. The two aviators were assigned to Carrier Air Wing 3 and were recovered by search-and-rescue personnel.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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