Aviation News

PC-12 PRO Autoland Gains FAA, EASA Approval

The emergency system can select an airport, communicate with ATC and land the aircraft following pilot incapacitation.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
PC-12 PRO Autoland Gains FAA, EASA Approval
[Credit: Pilatus Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Pilatus's PC-12 PRO Safety Autoland system has received certification from both the FAA and EASA, clearing its emergency landing function for operational use.
  • Integrated into the Garmin G3000 PRIME flight deck, the system is designed for pilot incapacitation and can activate automatically due to pilot inactivity or manually via a dedicated emergency button.
  • Once activated, it autonomously handles all aspects of an emergency landing, including selecting an airport, calculating a route, managing the flight and landing, communicating with air traffic control, and alerting emergency services.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Pilatus announced last week that its PC-12 PRO Safety Autoland system has received certification from both the FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency, clearing the emergency landing function for operational use. The approval follows final certification flights that demonstrated automated operation from system activation through landing, communications and engine shutdown.

Emergency Landing System

Safety Autoland is integrated into the PC-12 PRO’s Garmin G3000 PRIME flight deck and is designed primarily for pilot-incapacitation emergencies. It can activate automatically if the system detects pilot inactivity or manually when an occupant presses a dedicated emergency button. The system then analyzes weather, aircraft status and navigation data before selecting an airport and calculating a route.

During the flight and approach, Autoland accounts for factors including weather, terrain and available fuel while managing the aircraft through the landing. It can communicate with air traffic control, provide status updates and alert emergency services before bringing the aircraft to a stop and shutting down the engine.

Approval Follows PC-12 PRO Deliveries

The PC-12 PRO received its initial FAA and EASA approvals in 2025 and began deliveries later that year, including its first U.S. delivery in November. Those aircraft incorporated the Safety Autoland system, but the function was still awaiting its separate certification. Garmin said when the PC-12 PRO was introduced that Autoland was expected to become available in 2026.

“We are honored to be able to bring this extraordinary flight deck to the popular PC-12 aircraft,” Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs and Support Carl Wolf said when the avionics suite was announced. “G3000 PRIME will significantly modernize the cockpit experience in the PC-12 PRO, and we are confident Pilatus customers will enjoy the state-of-the-art system with all of the safety tool features it includes.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.