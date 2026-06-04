Aviation News

Ultra-Long-Range A350 Flies For The First Time

Modified Airbus widebody begins test campaign ahead of planned Qantas ultra-long-haul service.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Ultra-Long-Range A350 Flies For The First Time
[Credit: Airbus]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Airbus' first A350-1000ULR for Qantas' Project Sunrise completed its initial flight, initiating a test program for planned ultra-long-haul routes.
  • This aircraft is part of a 12-plane order intended for nonstop flights like Sydney to New York and London, potentially lasting up to 22 hours.
  • The A350-1000ULR achieves its increased range through an added rear center fuel tank, extending its capability by approximately 1,000 nautical miles.
  • A two-month certification campaign will evaluate performance, the revised fuel system, and cabin features, with the first delivery to Qantas expected in April 2027.
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Airbus’ first A350-1000ULR built for Qantas has completed its initial flight, launching a flight test program for the airline’s planned Project Sunrise routes. According to Airbus, the aircraft, MSN 707, flew from Toulouse, France, on June 2 for 3 hours, 43 minutes and reached just over 41,000 feet.

The plane is part of a 12-aircraft A350-1000ULR order from Qantas and is intended for nonstop service from Sydney to New York and London, which will likely see flights run as long as 22 hours. Airbus said the aircraft’s increased range comes largely from an added rear center tank, which extends the A350-1000’s range by about 1,000 nautical miles.

During the first flight, the Airbus test crew checked aircraft performance and evaluated the revised fuel system.

Airbus said the certification campaign is expected to take about two months and will also cover cabin ventilation, temperature control and a new galley cooling system. After testing, MSN 707 will be brought to Qantas’ commercial configuration.

The first A350-1000ULR scheduled for delivery to the airline is in final assembly and is expected to go to Qantas in April 2027.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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