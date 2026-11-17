United Airlines temporarily delayed departing flights across the country Monday following a systemwide technology outage that affected several applications used by its pilots. The disruption lasted approximately 90 minutes before the airline restored service.

According to an internal memo from the Air Line Pilots Association obtained by ABC News, the outage affected crew communications and messaging systems. The airline was also unable to provide final aircraft weights required for departure calculations. Pilots were instructed to follow guidance from airport personnel on whether to remain at their gates.

United Restores Operations

“We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures,” United said in a statement Monday. “While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights.”

The airline said there was no indication the disruption was related to a cybersecurity incident. FlightAware recorded 645 United flight delays and 25 cancellations as of 6:50 p.m. Eastern on Monday, although it was unclear how many were directly attributable to the outage.

Outage Follows FAA Ground Stop

Monday’s disruption came three days after a nationwide FAA ground stop halted departures at U.S. airports due to widespread air traffic control communications problems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the United incident was separate from the FAA’s systemwide failure. The airline experienced a similar disruption in August 2025 when a problem involving its Unimatic system temporarily grounded departures. The cause of Monday’s outage has not been identified.