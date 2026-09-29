$30 Billion ATC Modernization Bill Introduced

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., introduced the Modern Skies Act Monday, proposing another $30 billion for air traffic control technology and airport infrastructure. The legislation formalizes the additional funding request Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy outlined last week.

Three $10 Billion Programs

According to the Transportation Department, $10 billion would go toward ATC digital architecture, including telecommunications, traffic-flow management and the FAA’s new SMART airspace-management system. Another $10 billion would fund airport infrastructure such as control towers, facilities and runways. The remaining $10 billion would create a grant program for airports serving between 5 million and 25 million passengers annually.

The proposal follows $12.5 billion Congress previously approved for the FAA’s modernization program. The agency has used that funding for projects including new radios, fiber-optic telecommunications and surface surveillance equipment.

“The $12.5 billion Congress provided is a critical down payment to replace outdated infrastructure, but we can’t stop at simply replacing old technology,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a DOT statement.

Modernization Costs Under Scrutiny

The additional request comes as the FAA accelerates work on its planned replacement for the current ATC system. A recent GAO report found that the agency still lacks a complete lifecycle cost estimate and integrated master schedule for the effort. Recent telecommunications failures have also highlighted the dependence of the National Airspace System on aging communications infrastructure.

The Modern Skies Act has support from nearly 60 aviation organizations, according to DOT, including the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association and General Aviation Manufacturers Association. The legislation now goes to Congress for consideration.