ADS-B Aviation News

ALPA Renews Push for Mandatory ADS-B In

Pilots union identifies integrated traffic alerting and two-pilot crews among its priorities for the next four years.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
ALPA Renews Push for Mandatory ADS-B In
[Credit: Coby Wayne | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), led by reelected President Capt. Jason Ambrosi, is renewing its call for mandatory, integrated ADS-B In equipment on commercial aircraft to improve cockpit traffic alerting.
  • ALPA advocates for permanently installed ADS-B In systems, opposing portable alternatives, and seeks for military aircraft to transmit ADS-B Out signals.
  • Beyond ADS-B In, other key priorities for the union include maintaining two-pilot airline crews and ensuring consistent safety standards for new aircraft and operators.
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The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has renewed its call for mandatory ADS-B In equipment on commercial aircraft following the reelection of Capt. Jason Ambrosi as union president. In a Wednesday announcement, the organization identified expanded cockpit traffic alerting and maintaining two-pilot airline crews among its priorities for the coming years.

“We will finish the fight for ADS-B In and carry on our union’s most solemn tradition, turning loss into lasting change,” Ambrosi said.

The Delta Air Lines captain, first elected in 2022, will begin his second four-year term Jan. 1, 2027.

Push for Integrated ADS-B In

ALPA has advocated for mandatory ADS-B In systems integrated into flight deck displays, including aural and visual traffic alerts that supplement existing collision-avoidance systems. The union ramped up its campaign following the January 2025 midair collision between PSA Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., which killed 67 people. ALPA argues that integrated ADS-B In could provide pilots earlier warning of conflicting traffic, particularly at low altitudes where TCAS resolution advisories are inhibited.

The organization supports the Senate’s ROTOR Act and has opposed provisions in the House’s ALERT Act that would permit portable ADS-B In equipment as an alternative to integrated systems. ALPA has also called for military aircraft to transmit ADS-B Out nationwide, subject to appropriate security exemptions.

Leadership Priorities

Beyond ADS-B In, ALPA plans to continue opposing single-pilot airline operations and advocating for consistent safety standards as new aircraft and operators enter the National Airspace System. The union also elected three other national officers during its board meeting in Washington.

ALPA represents more than 80,000 pilots at 42 airlines in the United States and Canada.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 3

  1. Avatar for MoMule MoMule says:

    ALPA, unlike general aviation advocacy, opposes single pilot operations for the simple fact that incapacitation will be the greatest risk to safety.

  2. Interesting that they oppose portable solutions. Literally making perfection the enemy of the good.
    Let’s hope we don’t lose an airliner because ALPA opposed portable solutions, while we wait for the slower, costlier implementation of integrated ADSB In.

  3. I just went and looked at ALPA’s position on portable ADSB In. They didn’t oppose it. They said it didn’t go far enough and they “couldn’t support it.”

    Not quite the same thing, in fairness.

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