House Committee Advances ALERT Act

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has advanced the ALERT Act, a bill that would direct the FAA to move on a series of aviation safety measures tied to collision-mitigation technology, air traffic procedures and military aircraft operations. The committee approved the measure by a 62-0 vote on Thursday.

The bill would require the FAA to set a deadline no later than Dec. 31, 2031, for certain aircraft to be equipped with collision-mitigation technology, while also allowing an alternative means of compliance using portable ADS-B In receivers or other equipment that displays on a portable device, electronic flight bag or panel-mounted display.

The legislation also calls for a memorandum of agreement between the Department of Transportation and Department of Defense covering the operation of collision-mitigation technologies and ADS-B Out, or similar systems, on Defense Department aircraft.

Under the bill, manned rotary-wing training missions in the National Capital Region would be required to transmit ADS-B Out or similar technology compatible with commercial traffic alert and collision avoidance systems unless the requirement is waived or the aircraft is conducting a sensitive mission.

AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon expressed support for the bill and praised the bill’s advancement.

“We appreciate the bipartisan work of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and their willingness to listen to the concerns of hundreds of thousands of AOPA members from across the country—ADS-B is a safety tool,” Coon said.

ALPA took a different position on the bill’s equipment provisions. In a statement released Thursday, ALPA President Jason Ambrosi said the union believes the measure does not go far enough.

The ALERT Act still doesn't require ADS-B In — the technology that could have prevented the PSA Flight 5342 collision. We joined fellow labor organizations to tell the House: we cannot support the bill as drafted. Read the letter ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xAoF4vCbZM — Air Line Pilots Association (@ALPAPilots) March 26, 2026

He said this is the case because it does not require “a comprehensive traffic awareness, traffic alerting and collision avoidance system” enabled by a full ADS-B In suite for commercial aircraft.

Ambrosi said ALPA does not oppose the ALERT Act, but “until comprehensive traffic awareness, traffic alerting and collision avoidance systems that are enabled by a full ADS-B In suite are included, we cannot support the legislation.”

The NTSB expressed its view on Thursday after reviewing the most recent version of the bill on Wednesday that the current wording of the ALERT Act properly addresses its recommendations following last year’s DCA collision. This comes as a shift for the board, whose chair, Jennifer Homendy, previously expressed concerns with a prior version of the ALERT Act.