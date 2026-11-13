Accidents/NTSB Aviation News Flight Safety

Half of International Air Accident Probes Lack Final Reports

Industry groups say delays in publishing investigation findings limit opportunities to improve aviation safety.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Half of International Air Accident Probes Lack Final Reports
Air India accident, June 13, 2025. [Credit: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Prime Minister's Office, Government of India]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • IATA reported that nearly half of commercial aviation accidents from 2018 through 2023 lacked completed investigations, with only 140 of 268 qualifying incidents finalized.
  • This high rate of incomplete investigations contradicts ICAO's Annex 13 standards, which expect final reports within 12 months or regular interim statements.
  • The delay in publishing final accident reports, also noted by other safety organizations, prevents the aviation industry from identifying hazards and implementing necessary measures to enhance future safety.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Nearly half of commercial aviation accidents tracked by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) from 2018 through 2023 lacked completed investigations, according to figures highlighted Thursday at the International Aviation Safety Summit in Montreal. A 2025 submission to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found that only 140 of 268 qualifying accidents had completed investigations.

The figures cover commercial passenger and cargo operations involving turbine-powered aircraft weighing at least 12,540 pounds, subject to IATA’s accident criteria.

“I’d have expected to see more efforts to improve the current state of affairs,” Mark Searle, IATA’s global director of safety, told Reuters. “I don’t think 50% is acceptable.”

International Reporting Standards

Under ICAO’s Annex 13, investigating authorities are expected to publish final accident reports within 12 months when possible. If an investigation remains incomplete after a year, authorities must release an interim statement detailing their progress and any identified safety concerns on each anniversary of the accident. Final reports provide findings on the circumstances and contributing factors of accidents, along with recommendations intended to prevent similar occurrences.

Findings From Safety Organizations

A separate safety report released by the Flight Safety Foundation in February found that final reports had been published for approximately 58% of airline accidents between 2020 and 2024. That figure dropped to 41% for fatal accidents during the same period. The report used a different dataset from IATA’s figures. IATA’s March 2026 safety report also cited a 63% investigation completion rate for accidents occurring between 2019 and 2023.

Several high-profile investigations remain without final reports, including the June 2025 Air India accident in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau issued an interim statement on the accident’s first anniversary, confirming that additional analysis was underway. A publication date for the final report has not been confirmed.

Industry organizations like IATA have expressed that delayed findings can prevent operators, manufacturers and regulators from identifying hazards and implementing measures to reduce the risk of future accidents.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.