Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Air India Final Report Expected To Be Delayed

Engine analysis remains underway ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Air India Accident Report Expected To Be Delayed
[Credit: Ryan Fletcher | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The final report on the Air India Flight 171 accident, which occurred on June 12, 2025, will be delayed past its one-year anniversary due to ongoing analysis of the aircraft's GE Aerospace GEnx engines.
  • The Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in 260 fatalities. Preliminary findings indicate both engine fuel control switches moved from "run" to "cutoff" during takeoff, an action one pilot denied taking.
  • Investigators are examining a 2018 FAA bulletin concerning possible disengagement of fuel control switch locking features, which Air India had not implemented as the suggested inspections were not mandatory prior to the accident.
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India’s final report on the Air India Flight 171 accident is expected to be delayed beyond Friday’s one-year anniversary. A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters Thursday that investigators are still completing analysis of the aircraft’s GE Aerospace GEnx engines. International accident investigation rules call for a final report within a year when possible. If that is not possible, an interim statement is issued on the anniversary.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The accident killed 241 of the 242 people on board, along with additional 19 people on the ground.

In its preliminary report, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the aircraft took off at 08:08:39 UTC and reached a maximum recorded airspeed of 180 knots before both engine fuel control switches moved from run to cutoff about one second apart. The report said the cockpit voice recording captured one pilot asking the other about the cutoff, and the other pilot saying he had not done it.

The preliminary report said the switches were later moved back to run. One engine began to recover, while the other relit but did not recover before the recorder stopped.

Investigators conducted engine testing in April and traveled to France last month as part of analysis of the engine management unit. The AAIB preliminary report also noted a 2018 FAA Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin on the possible disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature. The bulletin was advisory, and AAIB said Air India reported the suggested inspections had not been completed because they were not mandatory.

Air India later said it completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanisms on its Boeing 787 and 737 fleets and found no issues, according to Reuters.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Avatar for RonB RonB says:

    I’d like to hear an explanation of Air India pilot duties during takeoff/climb. If the cockpit procedures required the pilot-not-flying to guard the throttles on takeoff, I still contend that the PNF may have inadvertently cut off the engines by removing his hands from behind the throttles and back across and above the Fuel Control switches. Perhaps a jacket sleeve, bracelet, or wristwatch snagged the switches. The “lever-lock” detent for that type of switch could be inadvertently defeated by should action.

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