Air India Final Report Expected To Be Delayed

India’s final report on the Air India Flight 171 accident is expected to be delayed beyond Friday’s one-year anniversary. A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters Thursday that investigators are still completing analysis of the aircraft’s GE Aerospace GEnx engines. International accident investigation rules call for a final report within a year when possible. If that is not possible, an interim statement is issued on the anniversary.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The accident killed 241 of the 242 people on board, along with additional 19 people on the ground.

In its preliminary report, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the aircraft took off at 08:08:39 UTC and reached a maximum recorded airspeed of 180 knots before both engine fuel control switches moved from run to cutoff about one second apart. The report said the cockpit voice recording captured one pilot asking the other about the cutoff, and the other pilot saying he had not done it.

The preliminary report said the switches were later moved back to run. One engine began to recover, while the other relit but did not recover before the recorder stopped.

Investigators conducted engine testing in April and traveled to France last month as part of analysis of the engine management unit. The AAIB preliminary report also noted a 2018 FAA Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin on the possible disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature. The bulletin was advisory, and AAIB said Air India reported the suggested inspections had not been completed because they were not mandatory.

Air India later said it completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanisms on its Boeing 787 and 737 fleets and found no issues, according to Reuters.