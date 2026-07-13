Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB: NetJets Crew Faced Dual Engine Flameout

The Citation Latitude crew reported an unusual vibration before a sequence of fuel and electrical warnings.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB: NetJets Crew Faced Dual Engine Flameout
[Credit: Markus Mainka | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A NetJets Citation Latitude experienced a dual engine flameout on final approach to Laredo, Texas, resulting in a highway landing, one fatality, and several injuries.
  • The flight crew reported a low-frequency vibration and a temporary air data computer alert early in the flight, followed later by multiple warnings for the right fuel system and electrical issues before both engines failed.
  • Preliminary investigation identified mechanical failures, including a fractured right-engine fuel-tube assembly, broken support clamps, and damage to the right starter generator.
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Both engines of a NetJets Citation Latitude flamed out during final approach to Laredo International Airport before the airplane landed on a highway June 16, according to the NTSB’s preliminary report. One passenger was killed, a pilot was seriously injured and five people, including a motorist in another vehicle, received minor injuries.

Vibration Preceded System Warnings

The flight’s crew noticed a low-frequency vibration and humming noise early in the flight from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Austin, Texas. Pilots discussed the vibration with NetJets operations and maintenance personnel, and during that discussion an air data computer alert appeared. The alert cleared after the crew completed an applicable checklist, and the flight continued toward Austin.

Report_CEN26FA228_203191_7_13_2026 11_44_02 AMDownload

Near the U.S.-Mexico border, the crew received warnings for low pressure in the right fuel system. Right-side electrical and windshield-heat alerts followed, along with a right fuel-level warning. The pilots declared an emergency and diverted to Laredo. The right engine flamed out on final approach, followed several seconds later by the left engine.

Damaged Components Recovered

The aircraft landed on the northbound lanes of Bob Bullock Loop about one mile southeast of the airport, striking light poles and a moving vehicle before managing to stop along the edge of an overpass. Five occupants exited through the main cabin door after the fuselage rolled onto its right side.

Investigators found a fractured right-engine fuel-tube assembly and several broken support clamps. The right starter generator was missing multiple outer-housing screws. After it was removed, investigators found a bent shaft, a fractured cooling fan, multiple fan blades and ball bearings. The components, cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were sent for further examination.

The NTSB has not determined the probable cause of the NetJets accident at this time, and the report remains preliminary.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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