NTSB: NetJets Crew Faced Dual Engine Flameout

Both engines of a NetJets Citation Latitude flamed out during final approach to Laredo International Airport before the airplane landed on a highway June 16, according to the NTSB’s preliminary report. One passenger was killed, a pilot was seriously injured and five people, including a motorist in another vehicle, received minor injuries.

Vibration Preceded System Warnings

The flight’s crew noticed a low-frequency vibration and humming noise early in the flight from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Austin, Texas. Pilots discussed the vibration with NetJets operations and maintenance personnel, and during that discussion an air data computer alert appeared. The alert cleared after the crew completed an applicable checklist, and the flight continued toward Austin.

Near the U.S.-Mexico border, the crew received warnings for low pressure in the right fuel system. Right-side electrical and windshield-heat alerts followed, along with a right fuel-level warning. The pilots declared an emergency and diverted to Laredo. The right engine flamed out on final approach, followed several seconds later by the left engine.

Damaged Components Recovered

The aircraft landed on the northbound lanes of Bob Bullock Loop about one mile southeast of the airport, striking light poles and a moving vehicle before managing to stop along the edge of an overpass. Five occupants exited through the main cabin door after the fuselage rolled onto its right side.

Investigators found a fractured right-engine fuel-tube assembly and several broken support clamps. The right starter generator was missing multiple outer-housing screws. After it was removed, investigators found a bent shaft, a fractured cooling fan, multiple fan blades and ball bearings. The components, cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were sent for further examination.

The NTSB has not determined the probable cause of the NetJets accident at this time, and the report remains preliminary.