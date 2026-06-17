Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

One Dead In NetJets Accident In Texas

The Cessna 680A had diverted from a flight to Austin before the accident on Loop 20.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
One Dead In NetJets Accident In Texas
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A NetJets Cessna 680A Citation Latitude crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, resulting in one fatality among the six people on board and five others hospitalized in stable condition.
  • Five police officers were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation after assisting with the removal of occupants at the scene.
  • The aircraft, which had diverted to Laredo International Airport, crashed during its approach, closing Loop 20, and an investigation by authorities is underway.
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A NetJets-operated Cessna 680A Citation Latitude was involved in an accident Tuesday night on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, resulting in one fatality, according to the Laredo Police Department. Police said six people were on board the aircraft and five were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Five police officers were also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to the scene and assisting with the removal of occupants from the aircraft.

The aircraft, registered N523QS, departed San José del Cabo, Mexico, on Tuesday evening for Austin, Texas, according to flight tracking data. The flight diverted to Laredo International Airport before the accident. The accident appeared to occur during approach, just south of Laredo International Airport.

“We do have six souls that were inside of the aircraft,” Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza said during a briefing at the scene. “Regrettably and tragically, we do have to report that there is one decedent involved in this crash.”

Baeza said authorities were not immediately releasing identifying details because next-of-kin notifications had not been completed.

Police said one vehicle traveling southbound on Loop 20 was struck by part of the aircraft. Loop 20 is closed in both directions into Wednesday while authorities work at the scene and address aircraft fuel on the roadway.

According to ABC News, NetJets said it was “aware of an event involving a NetJets aircraft in Laredo, Texas,” and was working with authorities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash,” Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño said in a statement. “As mayor, I understand the importance of allowing investigators to complete a thorough and objective review before drawing any conclusions. Aviation investigations take time, and it is important that we avoid speculation while the facts are being gathered.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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