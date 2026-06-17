One Dead In NetJets Accident In Texas

A NetJets-operated Cessna 680A Citation Latitude was involved in an accident Tuesday night on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, resulting in one fatality, according to the Laredo Police Department. Police said six people were on board the aircraft and five were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Five police officers were also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to the scene and assisting with the removal of occupants from the aircraft.

The aircraft, registered N523QS, departed San José del Cabo, Mexico, on Tuesday evening for Austin, Texas, according to flight tracking data. The flight diverted to Laredo International Airport before the accident. The accident appeared to occur during approach, just south of Laredo International Airport.

A business jet with six people on board crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, and caught fire Tuesday night, authorities said, killing one person and causing chaos as people left their vehicles to frantically try to smash the cockpit window and free those inside. pic.twitter.com/NxwKuoLo7w — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2026

“We do have six souls that were inside of the aircraft,” Laredo Police Department Investigator Joe Baeza said during a briefing at the scene. “Regrettably and tragically, we do have to report that there is one decedent involved in this crash.”

Baeza said authorities were not immediately releasing identifying details because next-of-kin notifications had not been completed.

Police said one vehicle traveling southbound on Loop 20 was struck by part of the aircraft. Loop 20 is closed in both directions into Wednesday while authorities work at the scene and address aircraft fuel on the roadway.

According to ABC News, NetJets said it was “aware of an event involving a NetJets aircraft in Laredo, Texas,” and was working with authorities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash,” Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño said in a statement. “As mayor, I understand the importance of allowing investigators to complete a thorough and objective review before drawing any conclusions. Aviation investigations take time, and it is important that we avoid speculation while the facts are being gathered.”