Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Pilot Killed in L-39 Accident While Flying With Daughter

The Wisconsin pilot reported a problem shortly after departing a Kentucky airport, where the pair had stopped to refuel.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Pilot Killed in L-39 Accident While Flying With Daughter
[Credit: Graves County Sheriff's Office]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Wisconsin pilot died in a crash involving his Aero L-39 Albatros jet in western Kentucky after reporting an issue shortly after takeoff and attempting to return to the airport.
  • The pilot was returning from an air show with his daughter, who was flying a separate L-39 and landed safely after witnessing the accident.
  • The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
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A Wisconsin pilot was killed Sunday afternoon when his Aero L-39 Albatros jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Mayfield-Graves County Airport in western Kentucky. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot had reported an issue with the aircraft and was attempting to return to the airport when the accident occurred.

Returning From Air Show

The pilot and his daughter were flying separate L-39 Albatros jets home from an air show in Mississippi when they stopped at the Kentucky airport to refuel. Both were from Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following departure, the pilot radioed that he was experiencing a problem and intended to return to the airport, according to local reporting. The aircraft went down in a nearby field shortly afterward. His daughter returned to Mayfield-Graves County Airport in the second L-39 and landed safely.

Investigation Underway

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a downed aircraft around 2:08 p.m. CST near Interstate 69 and Kentucky Highway 131. Responders located the jet engulfed in flames in a field off Spence Chapel Road, according to the West Kentucky Star. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The L-39 Albatros is a Czech-built military trainer that is also operated by civilian pilots. Another L-39 was involved in an off-airport landing in Montana earlier this year following a loss of engine thrust. The cause of Sunday’s crash has not been determined. The FAA and NTSB were notified and are investigating the accident. The pilot’s identity had not been released in the initial reports.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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