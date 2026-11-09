Pilot Killed in L-39 Accident While Flying With Daughter

A Wisconsin pilot was killed Sunday afternoon when his Aero L-39 Albatros jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Mayfield-Graves County Airport in western Kentucky. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot had reported an issue with the aircraft and was attempting to return to the airport when the accident occurred.

Returning From Air Show

The pilot and his daughter were flying separate L-39 Albatros jets home from an air show in Mississippi when they stopped at the Kentucky airport to refuel. Both were from Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following departure, the pilot radioed that he was experiencing a problem and intended to return to the airport, according to local reporting. The aircraft went down in a nearby field shortly afterward. His daughter returned to Mayfield-Graves County Airport in the second L-39 and landed safely.

Investigation Underway

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a downed aircraft around 2:08 p.m. CST near Interstate 69 and Kentucky Highway 131. Responders located the jet engulfed in flames in a field off Spence Chapel Road, according to the West Kentucky Star. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The L-39 Albatros is a Czech-built military trainer that is also operated by civilian pilots. Another L-39 was involved in an off-airport landing in Montana earlier this year following a loss of engine thrust. The cause of Sunday’s crash has not been determined. The FAA and NTSB were notified and are investigating the accident. The pilot’s identity had not been released in the initial reports.