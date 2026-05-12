NTSB Details U.S. Senator L-39 Off-Field Landing

The NTSB released its preliminary report on the April 10 accident involving U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., saying an Aero Vodochody L-39 lost thrust during a practice instrument approach near Ennis, Montana. The aircraft was operating as a Part 91 instructional flight in preparation for an upcoming checkride when the crew made an off-airport, gear-up landing in an open field.

According to the report, the aircraft was descending through 8,500 feet msl on approach to Runway 16 at Ennis-Big Sky Airport when the pilot receiving instruction began slowing and configuring the aircraft for landing. The pilot told investigators that as the L-39 slowed to 190 knots, the engine rolled back to zero thrust. According to the instructor, the engine did not respond when the throttle was advanced, so they took control of the aircraft while the other pilot began engine relight procedures.

The engine did not restart, though, so the crew elected to land in a field rather than to risk ejecting. The aircraft touched down uphill and came to rest about 500 yards beyond the touchdown point. The aircraft sustained substantial damage to the lower fuselage and both wings, but the report said there was just one minor injury, while the other occupant walked away with no injuries.