Three people were killed Sunday evening when a Piper PA-24 Comanche was involved in an accident near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. According to the FAA, the accident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. local time on Nov. 15. The National Park Service confirmed Monday that all three occupants had died. Their identities have not been released.

Search Crews Locate Wreckage

According to a National Park Service statement, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of the missing aircraft at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Its last known position was near the Basin area along the park’s North Rim. The Arizona Department of Public Safety launched an aerial search early Monday using forward-looking infrared and night-vision equipment. Search and rescue personnel from Coconino County, Utah’s Kane County and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center also participated.

Park Service personnel located the aircraft and a debris field at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday. The remote North Rim area includes high-elevation terrain and limited ground access. The aircraft’s departure airport, destination and registration have not been publicly confirmed.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. According to Arizona’s Family, conditions around the Grand Canyon Sunday evening were reportedly neither windy nor rainy. However, detailed weather observations for the accident location have not been established. The accident occurred after sunset, although investigators have not determined whether darkness or weather played a role.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, assisted by the FAA and National Park Service. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson told the Arizona Daily Star that investigators would examine flight-track information, air traffic control recordings and available surveillance footage.

The Grand Canyon has been the site of several previous aviation accidents, including a 1956 midair collision that killed 128 people and prompted changes to U.S. aviation safety oversight.