Aims Receives Maverick TwinJet For Maintenance Training

Aims Community College received a donated Maverick TwinJet 1500 for use in its aircraft maintenance training program, the college said Tuesday. Longmont, Colorado, aircraft owner Mike Seavall donated the aircraft, which was flown to Northern Colorado Regional Airport before being taxied to the Aims Aircraft Maintenance Center in Loveland. Aims said the aircraft is one of four of its make and model to have flown.

“It’s rare to get a donation of this magnitude,” Michael Sasso, Aims aircraft maintenance chief, said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about modern technology, even though the airplane was built back in the early 2000s. It’s built from materials that are being used today, such as carbon fiber.”

Seavall built the all-composite TwinJet 1500 from a kit over two years. The aircraft is equipped with two T58 jet engines, each producing 750 pounds of thrust, and Aims said it is capable of reaching 31,000 feet and just under 385 mph ground speed. The aircraft also has upgraded systems, including a modern avionics package, and will be used across the program’s aircraft maintenance courses.

“The fact that it’s being used for education is a big plus for me because if I had sold it outright, you don’t know how it’s going to be used,” Seavall said. “And having it go into a maintenance environment, I’m actually helping people. So the plane’s actually teaching them about what goes on in there.”