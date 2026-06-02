Flight Training Aviation News

Aims Receives Maverick TwinJet For Maintenance Training

The rare kit-built composite aircraft will be used by students in the college’s aircraft maintenance program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Aims Receives Maverick TwinJet For Maintenance Training
Mike Seavall and Michael Sasso with the donated Maverick TwinJet 1500. [Courtesy, Aims]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Aims Community College received a rare donation of a Maverick TwinJet 1500 aircraft for its aircraft maintenance training program.
  • The donated aircraft, built from modern composite materials and equipped with advanced avionics, will provide students with valuable hands-on experience with contemporary aviation technology.
  • Donor Mike Seavall, who built the unique jet, expressed his pleasure that the aircraft would be used to educate future aircraft maintenance technicians.
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Aims Community College received a donated Maverick TwinJet 1500 for use in its aircraft maintenance training program, the college said Tuesday. Longmont, Colorado, aircraft owner Mike Seavall donated the aircraft, which was flown to Northern Colorado Regional Airport before being taxied to the Aims Aircraft Maintenance Center in Loveland. Aims said the aircraft is one of four of its make and model to have flown.

“It’s rare to get a donation of this magnitude,” Michael Sasso, Aims aircraft maintenance chief, said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about modern technology, even though the airplane was built back in the early 2000s. It’s built from materials that are being used today, such as carbon fiber.”

Seavall built the all-composite TwinJet 1500 from a kit over two years. The aircraft is equipped with two T58 jet engines, each producing 750 pounds of thrust, and Aims said it is capable of reaching 31,000 feet and just under 385 mph ground speed. The aircraft also has upgraded systems, including a modern avionics package, and will be used across the program’s aircraft maintenance courses.

“The fact that it’s being used for education is a big plus for me because if I had sold it outright, you don’t know how it’s going to be used,” Seavall said. “And having it go into a maintenance environment, I’m actually helping people. So the plane’s actually teaching them about what goes on in there.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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