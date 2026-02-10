Aviation News

Aims Community College Receives FAA Enhanced AT-CTI Designation

Colorado school approved to offer terminal and enroute air traffic control training pathways.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Aims Community College Receives FAA Enhanced AT-CTI Designation
[Credit: Aims Community College and Taylor Brown]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Aims Community College has been designated an Enhanced Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) institution by the FAA.
  • It is the first community college approved to offer both terminal and enroute air traffic control training pathways under this enhanced program.
  • This designation allows qualified graduates to bypass the FAA Air Traffic Control Academy, moving directly to facility-specific training and helping address a national controller shortage.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Colorado’s Aims Community College announced Tuesday that it has been designated an Enhanced Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative institution by the Federal Aviation Administration following an on-site evaluation in January. Aims said it is the first community college approved to offer both terminal and enroute air traffic control training pathways under the program, which is administered by the FAA.

“This designation places Aims at the forefront of air traffic control education nationwide,” said Dr. Leah L. Bornstein, the college’s president and CEO.

The designation allows qualified graduates who pass the FAA Air Traffic Skills Assessment and meet medical and security requirements to bypass training at the FAA Air Traffic Control Academy and proceed to facility-specific training if hired.

“I am very excited to see this program adapt relatively quickly to these dynamic aviation industries,” Eric Himler, executive director of aviation programs at Aims.

The FAA’s Enhanced AT-CTI program is intended to expand collegiate training options and support controller hiring needs.

A Government Accountability Office review found FAA controller staffing totaled 13,164 at the end of 2025, about 6 percent lower than in 2015, while the number of flights handled by the system increased about 10 percent over the same period.

Aims Community College said its air traffic control associate degree includes three semesters of simulator-based lab training and has recorded increased enrollment during the 2025–26 academic year, with capacity projected at 50 students by 2027.

The college also received the FAA’s nod for its aircraft maintenance program late last year, in December, when it became a Part 147 aviation maintenance school. That program is housed at the college’s Aircraft Maintenance Training Center at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE