AirVenture Reflections: A Comfortable Frenzy

During the crush of work in the show, it’s hard to collect our thoughts on the overall impact of AirVenture, but this was definitely one for the books. From new aircraft, completely rethought avionics systems to the blockbuster announcement about the approval of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC), it’s clear the world’s most influential aviation event will affect the industry for years to come. Here are some of our thoughts on the big show.

Larry Anglisano, Editor-in-Chief, Aviation Consumer Magazine

Whether it’s avionics, aircraft, engines, consumables or gadgets, I go to AirVenture (with the consumer in mind) with my radar scanning for standout products that could make a difference. This year was tough and sort of a letdown. In my estimation nothing really stole the show, but there were a few avionics announcements worth talking about. One came from California-based newcomer Nighthawk Flight Systems.



You might be familiar with Sandel Avionics, a company that enjoyed success with its electronic flight instruments—notably the SN3308 EHSI—in the 1990s and early 2000s. Nighthawk bought the remains of the company and that gives new life to the later products in the Sandel line, but the big news is the Guardian. This is a new modular cockpit avionics system with a sharp high-res display available in 11.6-inch and 7-inch touchscreen configurations, realistic synthetic vision and a smart IO that can interface with a variety of existing aircraft systems, including third-party autopilots. The company said it will initially be available for Part 23 Class I/II aircraft in late 2025, with more applications to follow. I know—it will be difficult to compete in an avionics market dominated by Garmin—and Nighthawk knows it, too. But if the company makes a go of this thing—and prices it right—it will be at least more competition in a market that can use more players. Nighthawk thinks there are plenty of buyers for the Guardian and based on what I saw (here’s the video https://youtu.be/JmDoiOIu014?si=o9nfCF9_2-Q9Pklg) the system’s good syn vis graphics, smart electronics design and simple user interface, it’s worth following.

Meanwhile, with a more compact design, German-based Air Avionics got attention for its line of cockpit control heads that work for displaying traffic, VHF comm and transponder functions. I’ve flown behind Air’s stuff in gliders and always thought the hardware was robust and has good display functionality and useful features. Through a partnership with Aithre Aviation, the control heads (available in several sizes) work as advanced biometrics displays—functions that can boost safety. I did a video on it all at https://youtu.be/QfLIutk0z8Y?si=rPhAMNk6mxfsV9Yu

Meanwhile, over at Avidyne, the company finally earned FAA certification (mid-week at the show) for its in-development Vantage retrofit flight deck for older Cirrus models. There are still lots of early-gen SR20 and SR22s flying around with the Entegra displays and the Vantage are several notches up in tech, including touchscreens and flight data backup. They use the existing wiring but require metal work to fit in the old panels. While Garmin has been steadily grabbing a chunk of the aftermarket Cirrus refurb business, I bet Avidyne will steal some sales. Company founder Dan Schwinn told me the system will start shipping to dealers within weeks. Here’s the video https://youtu.be/o2hsTZBMefs?si=QXXaUce20GkZ7-H7

As for gadgets, Lightspeed’s Zulu 4 headset was the buzzword because, well, showgoers like these sorts of new things. John Zimmerman at Sporty’s told me demand has been high and as I wrack up hours on the headset for a long-term trial https://youtu.be/SmDoxvdmRs8?si=O2c5vyYjAJbAGTl7

I can see why. It seems to be made well, brings more comfort over the older model and in the world of flagship headsets, has a fair price. But how about a trade-up program?

With the Mosaic rule the real news of the year, you can bet that AirVenture 2026 will really be the show to see and we’ll be back for a front-row seat.

Mark Phelps, Editor, AVweb

My first AirVenture (way before it became “AirVenture”) was in 1983. Unlike some stalwarts, I can’t claim to have been there every year since. But I filled that gap in by working for EAA for three years in the late 1980s as editor of Vintage Airplane Magazine and as staff editor for Warbirds working with the late Jeff Ethell.

The 2025 edition exhibited all the hallmarks of the contrast between now and those early years—though even back then, there was no shortage of nostalgia for the “good old days” of EAA. Some things never change—starting with “change” itself.

What remains the same, however, is what makes the airplanes fly, which we all know for what it really is … magic. How else can you explain not just Bernoulli’s principle, but also the Fisk Arrival conga line, and the auctioneer speaking pace of the control tower directing up to three landings per runway at a time? Yes, we know the green-shade numbers of AirVenture’s economic impact on not only Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, but also the general aviation industry as a whole. But the dollar signs can’t begin to sum up the true impact hundreds of thousands of attendees ultimately have on this mania we have for flying through the sky in little airplanes.

This year will likely be my last as a professional journalist covering the show. And my assessment of EAA AirVenture 2025 is pretty much what it was my first time. Though I filter this year’s experience through a multi-faceted kaleidoscope of impressions, good and bad, the net effect remains the same. I couldn’t help looking over my shoulder on the way out with a twinge of regret for what I missed—and a sense of awe over what I was privileged to see.

Russ Niles, Editor-In-Chief, AVweb

This was my 20th AirVenture and I think the most important change that has happened in those two decades is the immediacy of the information flow from the show. The advent of portable satellite technology and the rapid development of the tools to take advantage of that capability is nothing short of amazing. Juxtapose that with the retro panel and yokes of the incredible Bataan Lockheed Constellation that was on display all last week and you really see the time travel aspect. It was my privilege to bumble through a live interview with pilot Steve Hinton that was streamed live for just about anyone on the planet who wanted to watch it. Think about that for a moment.

Tucked on the edge of the site, near the tower, was an aircraft that would have been unthinkable at my first show. Joby had one of its multicopter eVTOLs there and there was a steady stream of curious onlookers, but exhibited no shock and awe. If all goes according to plan, these aircraft will revolutionize short hop travel, which is often the most aggravating part of the commercial flying experience. According the fellow I talked to, Greg Bowles, they’re sure that the option will be affordable, safe and convenient, which means it will be a commercial success. We’ll be doing a lot more on this segment in the coming months and at next year’s show. AirVenture will have a dedicated section for advanced air mobility. Amazing how time flies.

As for the show itself, events like this can lose their identity in the rush to commercialization, but AirVenture owes its unique charm to, of all things, people. Volunteers are everywhere emptying the garbage, keeping the runways and taxiways safe for aircraft and spectators, transporting anything and everything and keeping the grounds spotless. They do it with obvious pride and great pleasure and that EAA management has been able to strike the balance between a first-class exhibition experience with the homespun charm of a country fair is nothing short of miraculous. I’d like to pass along my thanks to the entire team at EAA for the faultless accommodation of our company’s many and varied needs. We couldn’t have done it without you.

And see you next year.