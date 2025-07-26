Cha-Cha-Cha Changes

Scads of big changes, announcements, and breakthroughs were happening at Oshkosh this year during the gathering with the cute name, “AirVenture,” and I missed them all because I wasn’t there.

Absence from the big carnival in cheese-land is not a big deal for many pilots. For example, most career fliers (especially junior ones without summer vacations) miss the shindig because they are flying.

I missed the show for quite a few years when I was an airline pilot because the last thing I wanted to do during my vacation from flying a thousand hours a year in airplanes was to hang around airplanes.

No disrespect to those who are so into this thingamajig we call “aviation” that they live, drink, eat, poop in, and think of nothing else than air-planery. I share their mania (mostly), but various issues, some age-related, once again kept me out of the Badger State during one of the few non-freezing weeks there.

I never gave up my love of all things aviation, whether as a professional jet jockey or when I was no longer getting my aviation mojo from flying the 757 and part-time instructing. AirVenture was a fun outing with friends.

I’ll be back—although small fly-ins involving grass runways and free ice cream attract my old rheumy pilot eyes more often than the glitzy trade shows the alphabet groups’ super fly-ins have become.

One of the major announcements from our newly approved, former faux commercial pilot Administrator was, of course, the final approval of the MOSIAC rules. These new standards will keep old but experienced pilots like me in the air and will encourage beginning pilots to get their first taste of flying, leading hopefully to a lifelong addiction.

Throughout my career, I have undergone numerous FAA medical examinations. As a captain, you do two a year, and each one was sweated out by me and many other pilots who fly for a living. It was odd to me that after all of the tomfoolery of EKGs, eyesight tests, and whatnot, it was I, not them, who removed me from flying during my few years of medical problems.

I am still in favor of medical exams for professional pilots, especially as we expand the old age horizon of the epaulette-wearing sky geezer, but for people like me, whose mission plans include pancake breakfasts and the occasional chandelle, a driver’s license will do just fine.

One thing most pilots aren’t is stupid. Almost all of us will recognize when it is not medically safe to fly and will withdraw from flight status when necessary. Those who would have cheated would have done so anyway under the previous rules.

Aside from all of the “hey, you are in luck, they just removed the light sport weight limitation” jokes I have been hearing hurled in my direction during our weekly aviation mafia lunches, that new rule makes sense as well.

Taking on the government’s former belief that if you are an inept gomer flying along in flight, it would be better for safety if you do so in a very light and sometimes fragile airframe made no sense. If you smite the ground with a mighty blow at 2,500 pounds gross weight, it does not make more of a divot than when you were performing a light-sport death-dart approach at 1,320 pounds.

I will leave it up to all of the aviation jailhouse lawyers out there to parse every change in the rules. Other social media nabobs can hassle each other over the minutia and conflicts that are bound to happen when a sea change of attitude like this one takes place.

My takeaway from the new rules is twofold.

First, my mighty Cessna 140 has become an officially sanctioned light sport aircraft. This will have advantages when I fly it, but will also add to its value when I sell it.

Second, this may be the time to begin my pre-solo only flight school. A vintage 172 combined with a student who no longer has to schlep themselves through a flight physical, mingled with an “seasoned” flight instructor like yours truly, could be the way for them to get into flying without extreme expense or anxiety.

Next year, you may see me at various free beer bashes for the media credentialed at the big show. If I go, I plan to try to convince our current Administrator to retake the commercial written test and then take the checkride with a DPE friend I can hook him up with. I’ll work him up through the recommendation ride for free if he buys me lunch.

Then I will discuss my proposed rule, making it legal for all pilots over the age of 60 to move up the taxi conga line at AirVenture to the front for takeoff—a kind of senior discount thing.