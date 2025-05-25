Grassy and warm fly-ins are a luxury that I bet Qatar does not have. I could be wrong about that, though, because Qatar may have many expensively maintained turf runways, considering that it has enough spare cash to give away a big giant “Dumbo” of a jet that some people say is worth four hundred million simoleons.

“There is no such thing as a free jet,” said Jeff, an old airline pilot buddy who was my plus one at today’s springtime airplane show-off and BBQ eating contest. “As a matter of fact,” he continued, “free airplanes can cost you the most.”

We spent the next few minutes discussing the whole “free jet” deal as we slurped on giant icy ice teas and watched a Taylorcraft launch itself from the grass for home. We discussed the probable lack of a pre-buy. Why pay for a pre-buy if you aren’t buying it? We talked about the long history of other “gifts” we have gotten from other nations, like the present the USSR gave us when we built our new embassy.

That gift was a wall hanging with enough listening devices to catch every secret word uttered in the ambassador’s office. Could that happen with a gifted 747? “Naw,” said Jeff. “Unless they find a place in the over 150 miles of wiring, with over 170,000 individual wires and cables connecting various systems throughout the aircraft. I just put a tiny GPS tracking device on my dog. I wonder how many trackers and other geegaws you could put on that 747.”

“Not my circus and not my monkeys,” I said. The past few years have led me to leave almost all of the political daily outrages and stupidity of both sides outside the airport gate, and if asked to tell people my opinion about such things, I give them my monkey/circus quote.

Speaking of circuses, I said I would take your “no jet is truly free” statement and expand it into this idea:

There is no Magic Feather.

I am thinking about that classic movie, Dumbo. No, I am not talking about that bizarre version that bored and money-hungry Disney execs foisted on us a few years ago. I am talking about the animated one made in 1941, which was one of the pivotal years.

“Now, 1941, I can get behind,” said Jeff. “That was one kick-ass movie. Belushi rules!”

Anyway, I continued, the baby elephant’s flying abilities were brought out by a mouse brandishing a “magic feather” donated by a group of crows that were most likely the most racist stereotype in the movies that year (and that was saying something).

Once Dumbo, the baby elephant, was given the magic feather and was briefed by his friend and flight instructor, Timothy Q. Mouse, he found the courage to begin his flying career.

Of course, at the end of the film, Dumbo loses the feather and, after a moment of cinematic panic, triumphs as he zooms over an amazed circus audience that includes even more insulting stereotypical characters than the above-mentioned crows.

“So,” said Jeff, “The moral of that story is if all you need is a little confidence boost to get you to make that metaphorical jump into flying a magic feather will do the trick.”

Wrong, I said.

As I said, there is no Magic Feather. Dumbo went through a heck of a lot before he made his first flight.

• He lost his mother

• He had a weight problem

• People took advantage of him

• He spent time at a circus working for peanuts while clowns ran his career.

Jeff said, “Wow! Except for the part about losing his mother at a young age, that pretty much describes my flying career!”

It goes on, I said as I went on.

The courage to try flying is easy. Once hooked, you are then offered various “magic” ways to get involved and make it your life’s work. Many people call this “paying your dues.” I call it grasping the Magic Feather.

Here are a few feathers and their true costs.

The military offers the best free flight training in the world and then lets you fly the best aircraft while they pay you!

Once the feather drops, you realize you owe them ten years of your maybe seventy-year-long life. The other cost is that life can be cut short because military pilots can be shot at and often are.

An airline piloting career is a dream come true, and they provide you with excellent training and a pretty good take-home pay. Of course, you will be away from that home you are taking your pay to for about forty percent of your life while on trips and training. Also, in exchange for this great job, the airlines expect you to follow so many rules that they publish books of those rules.

Of course, the most obvious snatching away of the Magic Feather are the flight schools and colleges that offer you training to qualify to become a military or, more likely, an airline pilot in exchange for a lot of money.

“So, what is so bad about all that?” asked Jeff. “I made that trade for both a military and an airline career and had a blast. I would not do it any other way.”

I wouldn’t either, but we know there is no magic feather. At our advanced age, we also know that there are no shortcuts or freebies when it comes to becoming and remaining a pilot.

We also agree that there is absolutely no such thing as a free pilot career or a free jet. Anyone telling you there is such a thing is selling you a feather full of bugs attached to an anchor.

