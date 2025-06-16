Guest Blog: Why Airlines Must Resist The Transition To Single-Pilot Flight Decks



By Jason Blair

The aviation industry stands at a crossroads, with technological advancements and economic pressures prompting discussions about reducing flight deck crew from two pilots to one. Proponents of single-pilot operations argue that automation and artificial intelligence can handle routine flight tasks, potentially cutting costs for airlines in an intensely competitive market.



The desire to transition to single-pilot flight decks overlooks a fundamental principle of aviation safety: redundancy. The two-pilot system is not designed for the everyday, uneventful flight but for the rare, critical moments when human judgment, coordination, and backup are indispensable.



Transitioning to single-pilot flight decks would undermine the safety net that has made

commercial aviation one of the safest modes of transportation, risking catastrophic

consequences in emergencies, medical crises, or pilot incapacitation. Maintaining two pilots in the flight deck is nonnegotiable if we believe it is important to continue to rely on a simple

safety principle in aviation, that backups for potential failures are a cornerstone of aviation

safety.



The Role of Redundancy in Aviation Safety

In aviation, we build in multiple layers of protection to ensure that as few single-point failure

potentials exist as possible that could lead to disaster. This principle is evident in aircraft design, with duplicate systems for critical components like engines, hydraulics, electrical systems, and communication and navigation equipment. The two-pilot flight deck is a human embodiment of this philosophy. While modern aircraft are equipped with sophisticated automation, no technology can fully replicate the dynamic problem-solving, situational awareness, and teamwork of two trained pilots working together.



The two-pilot system ensures that one pilot can focus on flying the aircraft while the other

handles additional tasks, such as communication, navigation, troubleshooting, or emergencies. This division of labor is not as critical on a routine flight, where automation can manage many functions. However, the system is designed for the unexpected—those rare but high-stakes scenarios where split-second decisions and coordinated efforts can mean the difference between a safe landing and a tragedy. Reducing the flight deck crew to a single pilot eliminates this critical backup, leaving less margin for error when unforeseen events occur.



Emergencies Demand a Two-Pilot Team

Emergencies in aviation are infrequent but require precise and rapid responses. When an

aircraft experiences a mechanical failure, such as an engine fire or hydraulic system

malfunction, the workload in the flight deck spikes dramatically. One pilot is typically tasked with “flying the plane,” while the other works checklists, helps problem-solve, and may take over communications and navigation duties. The separation of duties allows better focus on emergency tasks and spreads the workload. In these cases, doing this can be the critical

difference between task saturation and a negative outcome if one pilot had to do it all and

successfully bring the aircraft back to a safe landing. This division of duties is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.



Consider the case of Qantas Flight 32 in 2010, when an Airbus A380 suffered a catastrophic

engine failure shortly after takeoff from Singapore. The flight deck crew of five, including two

pilots and additional flight officers, worked together to manage a cascade of system failures, run extensive checklists, and safely land the aircraft. While this example involves a larger crew, it underscores the importance of having multiple trained professionals to handle complex emergencies. In a single-pilot scenario, the lone pilot would likely have been overwhelmed, forced to juggle flying, troubleshooting, and communication without support. Even with advanced automation, the cognitive load would be immense, increasing the risk of errors.



Checklists, a cornerstone of aviation safety, are designed for two pilots. One pilot reads and

executes the steps while the other monitors and verifies. This process ensures accuracy under pressure. A single pilot running a checklist alone, whether on paper or in a digital panel system, is more likely to miss critical steps or misinterpret instructions, especially in a high-stress situation. The 2009 crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407, where pilot error contributed to a stall, highlighted the dangers of inadequate crew coordination. While automation has improved since then, it cannot replace the human element of cross-checking and collaboration.



Medical Emergencies in the Cabin

Beyond mechanical issues, medical emergencies in the cabin are another scenario where two

pilots are indispensable. When a passenger suffers a heart attack, stroke, or other life-

threatening condition, the flight crew coordinates a response. One pilot typically continues to fly the aircraft, maintaining safety and adhering to ATC instructions, while the other communicates with cabin crew, assesses the situation, and coordinates with ground-based medical services. This split of crew duties would not be possible in a single-pilot environment.



In a single-pilot operation, the lone pilot would face an impossible choice: focus on flying or

manage the emergency. Diverting attention to the medical crisis could compromise flight safety, while ignoring the situation could delay critical care for the passenger. Historical examples demonstrate the value of two pilots in such cases. In 2015, a United Airlines flight from Houston to London diverted to Newfoundland when a passenger suffered a medical emergency. The flight deck crew’s ability to split responsibilities—one flying, the other coordinating—ensured a safe landing and timely medical attention. A single pilot would lack this flexibility, potentially leading to delayed responses or unsafe decisions.



Pilot Incapacitation: A Rare but Real Risk

One of the most compelling arguments for two pilots is the risk of pilot incapacitation. Pilots, like all humans, are susceptible to sudden medical events such as heart attacks, seizures, or severe illness. While rare, these incidents can render a pilot unable to perform their duties, leaving the aircraft without a capable operator. The two-pilot system ensures that the second pilot can take control, stabilize the situation, and safely land the aircraft.



Historical incidents highlight the importance of this redundancy. In 2015, the first officer of a

Germanwings flight experienced a medical emergency, but the captain was able to assume

control and land safely. On March 22, 2023, Southwest Airlines Flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio, faced a crisis when the captain suffered a medical emergency shortly after takeoff. The first officer swiftly took control, declared an emergency, and safely returned the aircraft to Las Vegas, with assistance from an off-duty pilot on board who handled radio communications. The captain was attended by a flight attendant and later received medical care. This incident underscores the critical importance of two-crew operations in aviation safety. The second pilot’s ability to seamlessly assume control ensured the aircraft’s safe landing, protecting passengers and crew. Two-crew systems provide essential redundancy, allowing for immediate response to incapacitation events, which, though rare, can occur without warning. Robust training and standard operating procedures further enhance this safety net, ensuring effective management of emergencies.



Automation advocates argue that remote piloting or AI could step in if a pilot becomes

incapacitated. However, these solutions are unproven in real-world scenarios. Remote piloting relies on uninterrupted communication links, which can fail due to weather, technical issues, or cyberattacks. AI systems, while advanced, lack the contextual judgment and adaptability of a human pilot. Entrusting an aircraft with hundreds of passengers to untested technology in a crisis is a gamble that aviation cannot afford.



Pilot Mental Health and the Critical Role of Two-Pilot Crews in Preventing Suicidal Acts

While even more rare, but supremely catastrophic, would be the potential of a pilot who wanted to commit suicide with passengers onboard. The opportunity to execute such an event is significantly lessened with two crew in the flight deck. Pilot mental health has emerged as a critical concern in aviation, with rare but devastating cases highlighting the risks of psychological distress in the cockpit. The two-pilot system is a vital defense in such scenarios, significantly reducing the opportunity for a single pilot to intentionally crash an aircraft. Having a second pilot in the flight deck ensures oversight, intervention, and redundancy, protecting passengers and crew from catastrophic outcomes.



The tragic case of Germanwings Flight 9525 in 2015 underscores the importance of this

safeguard. The copilot, struggling with severe mental health issues, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately crashed the plane into the Alps, killing all 150 people on board. This incident, though an outlier, revealed the vulnerability of a single pilot in control without immediate oversight. A second crew member in the cockpit could have intervened, either by recognizing warning signs, challenging erratic behavior, or physically preventing the act. Most airlines now have a flight attendant enter the flight deck if a captain or first officer must leave temporarily.



Beyond direct intervention, the two-pilot system fosters an environment of mutual monitoring

and support. Pilots work closely together, often developing professional rapport that enables

them to notice subtle changes in behavior or mood. A second pilot can detect signs of

distress—such as agitation, withdrawal, or uncharacteristic decision-making—that might go

unnoticed in a single-pilot scenario. This informal peer monitoring is not about mistrust but about leveraging human connection to enhance safety. In a single-pilot cockpit, there is no one to observe or question the pilot’s state of mind, leaving a gap in the safety net. The two-pilot cockpit remains an essential fail-safe, ensuring that no single individual has unchecked control. By maintaining this redundancy, the industry upholds its commitment to safety, protecting against the rare but catastrophic possibility of a suicidal pilot. The second pilot is not just a backup for technical tasks but a human safeguard against the unpredictable

complexities of mental health.



The Fallacy of the “Everyday Flight” Argument

Proponents of single-pilot operations often focus on the “everyday flight,” where automation

handles most tasks, and the pilot’s role is primarily supervisory. They argue that one pilot,

supported by advanced systems, is sufficient for routine operations, and cost savings could be significant. However, this perspective misrepresents the purpose of the two-pilot system. The second pilot is not there for the 99% of flights that proceed without incident but for the 1% where their presence is critical. Aviation safety is not about optimizing for the average day—it’s about preparing for the worst.

The industry’s stellar safety record, with global accident rates below 1 per million flights, is a

testament to this approach. Reducing crew to cut costs prioritizes short-term financial gains over long-term safety, a tradeoff that could erode public trust in air travel. Passengers expect that every possible precaution is taken to ensure their safety, and a single-pilot flight deck would signal a departure from this commitment. Moreover, the cost-saving argument is overstated. Pilot salaries, while significant, are a fraction of an airline’s operating expenses, which include fuel, maintenance, and aircraft leasing to name just a few. The financial impact of a single accident caused by an overwhelmed pilot or automation failure would far outweigh any savings, not to mention the human cost.



The Broader Aviation System: Primary and Backup

The two-pilot system is part of a broader aviation framework that prioritizes redundancy at every level. Air traffic control provides multiple layers of oversight, with controllers cross-checking each other’s work. Maintenance crews operate under strict protocols, with inspections and signoffs by multiple technicians. Even cabin crew are trained to handle emergencies in teams, ensuring no single point of failure. Reducing the flight deck crew to one pilot would create a weak link in this chain, undermining the system’s resilience.



This principle extends beyond aviation. Industries like healthcare and nuclear power rely on

redundant systems and human oversight to prevent catastrophes. In a hospital operating room, multiple professionals monitor the patient and equipment, just as two pilots monitor the aircraft. The aviation industry’s safety culture, honed over decades, should not be dismantled for unproven technological promises or short-term cost reductions.



The push for single-pilot flight decks ignores the aviation industry’s foundational commitment to safety through redundancy. Two pilots are not a luxury but a critical safeguard for emergencies, medical crises, and pilot incapacitation. The aviation system’s strength lies in its layered approach, with primary and backup support at every level. Dismantling this framework for cost savings risks catastrophic consequences, undermining the trust that passengers place in air travel.



As technology evolves, the industry must integrate it thoughtfully, enhancing rather than

replacing human expertise. The two-pilot flight deck remains a proven model, delivering

unparalleled safety in an unpredictable world. Airlines, regulators, and the public must reject the allure of single-pilot operations and reaffirm their commitment to the redundancy that has made aviation a model of safety.

The skies are safer with two pilots, and that must never change when it comes to carrying hundreds of passengers in the back of the aircraft.