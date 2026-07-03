“Photo of Boeing C-17 Globemaster (left) and Lockheed Martin LC-130H Hercules ‘skibird’ on the ramp at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand. The aircraft make frequent flights to Antarctica in support of the National Science Foundation program there.” — Peter Steinerman
Picture of the Day: July 3, 2026
"Skibird" on the ramp at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand.
Key Takeaways:
- A Boeing C-17 Globemaster and a Lockheed Martin LC-130H Hercules 'skibird' are shown at Christchurch International Airport.
- These aircraft conduct frequent flights to Antarctica.
- Their flights are in direct support of the National Science Foundation program in Antarctica.
See a mistake? Contact us.
0 replies