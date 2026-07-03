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Picture of the Day: July 3, 2026

"Skibird" on the ramp at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Peter Steinerman]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Boeing C-17 Globemaster and a Lockheed Martin LC-130H Hercules 'skibird' are shown at Christchurch International Airport.
  • These aircraft conduct frequent flights to Antarctica.
  • Their flights are in direct support of the National Science Foundation program in Antarctica.
See a mistake? Contact us.

“Photo of Boeing C-17 Globemaster (left) and Lockheed Martin LC-130H Hercules ‘skibird’ on the ramp at Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand. The aircraft  make frequent flights to Antarctica in support of the National Science Foundation program there.” — Peter Steinerman

Editorial Staff

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