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Picture of the Day: May 11, 2026

Pilatus P3 demonstration in the mountains.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Gilbert Benzonana]

“Exhibition, during a fly-in (2008), of Swiss Pilatus P3s warbirds ( civil P3 flyers) over Lodrino Airport (LSML) in the canton of Ticino, in the southern part of Switzerland.
Located in a deep valley, Lodrino Airport—now a civilian facility—was used by the Swiss military during World War II.” — Gilbert Benzonana

Editorial Staff

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