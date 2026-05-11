“Exhibition, during a fly-in (2008), of Swiss Pilatus P3s warbirds ( civil P3 flyers) over Lodrino Airport (LSML) in the canton of Ticino, in the southern part of Switzerland.
Located in a deep valley, Lodrino Airport—now a civilian facility—was used by the Swiss military during World War II.” — Gilbert Benzonana
Picture of the Day: May 11, 2026
Pilatus P3 demonstration in the mountains.
“Exhibition, during a fly-in (2008), of Swiss Pilatus P3s warbirds ( civil P3 flyers) over Lodrino Airport (LSML) in the canton of Ticino, in the southern part of Switzerland.
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