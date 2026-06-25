Poll: Should Airport Safety Reports Stay Confidential?

Airports say they need more candid safety reports to spot runway and surface risks before they become accidents. Others argue that public airports should remain fully accountable through open records.

Close Calls Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

How should runway and airport-surface safety reports be handled? Protect them from disclosure. Protect no-incident reports only. Only release de-identified reports. Only release summaries and trends. Share reporting only with the FAA and other airports. Appropriate accountability is only possible as-is.

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