Polls & Quizzes

Poll: Should Airport Safety Reports Stay Confidential?

Airports say better safety reporting may require stronger protection from public disclosure.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Question of The Week
Question of The Week
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Airports are requesting more candid safety reports to proactively identify and prevent runway and surface risks.
  • Conversely, some argue that public airports should uphold full accountability through accessible open records.
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Airports say they need more candid safety reports to spot runway and surface risks before they become accidents. Others argue that public airports should remain fully accountable through open records.

Close Calls

Editorial Staff

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