Home/Polls & Quizzes/AirVenture Question of the Day: Wednesday Polls & Quizzes AirVenture Question of the Day: Wednesday What's on the agenda tomorrow? Editorial Staff Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 04:13 PM ET Verified Edited By: Matt Ryan [Credit: EAA] Key Takeaways: The provided content is a WordPress Gravity Forms block configuration, not an article, and therefore cannot be summarized. See a mistake? Contact us. AirVenture 2026 – July 22 CommentsThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.How do you plan to handle Wednesday at AirVenture? Spend the full day there, including the night airshow Attend during the day but skip the night show Arrive later and make the night airshow my priority I won’t be at AirVenture Wednesday Δ Share this story Editorial Staff